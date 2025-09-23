  • home icon
  Aerial Powers wins Fever fans' hearts as she gives exclusive sneak peek of how much the team has become group of friends

Aerial Powers wins Fever fans’ hearts as she gives exclusive sneak peek of how much the team has become group of friends

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 23, 2025 19:47 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever (image credit: getty)

Aerial Powers has been giving Indiana Fever fans an inside look at the team throughout this season. In her latest vlog, she took viewers behind the scenes on how they celebrated their opening round playoff victory over the Atlanta Dream.

One day after their thrilling 87-85 Game 3 win at Gateway Center on Thursday, Powers vlogged herself alongside Brianna Turner, Makayla Timpson and Shey Peddy. They were hyped about securing a spot in the semifinals.

She posted the clip on Instagram on Monday.

“Fever girls back at it again 🥰🥰 #spendadaywithme #dayinmylife #ᴍɪɴɪᴠʟᴏɢ,” Powers wrote.
Fever fans expressed their excitement and love for the team, showering the players with praise.

“🏀 🔥 This team is something special! Best wishes for the semifinals & beyond!!” a fan wrote.
“🏀 thank you so much for your vlogs! it's so fun to see you guys off-court ❤️ you're a perfect fit for the team aggressive and fun. thank you for all the wins, guys! 🔥,” one fan said.
“Thank you so much for all that you do on the FEVER team! So proud of you and the rest of the ladies on the team! 🏀🔥♥️,” another fan said.
“🏀 From living on vibes to the semifinals!” a fan commented.
“🏀 Yall be ballin hardddd!!!" another fan commented.
“🏀 proud of you girls!!” one fan wrote.
Credits: Instagram (@aerial_powers23)
Indiana's first-round win was unexpected as the team was missing five key players: Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby. Additionally, the Fever already trailed in the best-of-three series after losing Game 1.

However, the team fought back with a 77-60 victory in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They carried the momentum into Atlanta, securing the deciding win to advance.

Stephanie White's team holds a 1-0 lead in their semifinal against the Las Vegas Aces, winning 89-73 in Game 1 on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell explains how Caitlin Clark gave different opportunities to Fever teammates

Caitlin Clark’s arrival has been a game changer, not only for the Indiana Fever organization, but also for her teammates. Kelsey Mitchell recently opened up about how much she values Clark as a player and as a friend she has grown close to.

“(Caitlin) changed the world, changed the dynamic of basketball,” Mitchell said on Monday, via ESPN's "NBA Today." “And as a friend, and as a player, you've got to appreciate her, because certain doors have opened because she has come to the Fever.
"You have to respect that, and I love the teammate and person in her, because she has accepted it with so much grace, and even welcomed us with open arms to make this thing happen.”

Mitchell has stepped up in Clark's absence. She has become Indiana's leading scorer in the playoffs, averaging 26.0 points per game. With Game 2 of the semifinals set for Tuesday, Mitchell will once again be relied upon to help push the franchise to a 2-0 lead.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

