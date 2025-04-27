"After getting cooked by Clark": Fans stunned as Chennedy Carter takes her talent to Mexico after being iced out by WNBA teams

Former Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter decided to move on from the WNBA after spending the offseason without any offers as a free agent. Carter has reportedly officially signed with the Mexican team, Adelitas De Chihuahua, which plays in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Femini (LNBPF).

Carter was a key player for the Sky last season. She led the team with 17.5 points per game, shooting 48.7% in 33 games. However, after her one-year deal with the Sky expired, the franchise declined to extend her a qualifying offer.

As a result, Carter was left without a team in the offseason and failed to land any offers. She has opted to take her talent to Mexico, and basketball fans took to X to react.

"The lesson here is don’t mess with their token white girl," one fan wrote.

"Does someone know why one of the most improved and best defenders from last season can’t get a spot in the w??" another fan asked.

"She has my support wherever she goes to play. I will be tuned in 🤝💯," wrote another fan.

"Good! After getting cooked by Clark night in night out she finally called it a day! Realized personal fouls are actually bad stats!" another fan commented.

"Is women hoops in Mexico a big market? She could be a star ⭐️ over there like in china 🇨🇳," wrote another fan.

"I wish Chicago Sky had resigned Chen. 😮‍💨," another fan added.

Carter will hopes to restart her career on a positive note with her new team as she returns to the basketball court.

Chennedy Carter's signing announced on IG by Mexican basketball team

Adelitas De Chihuahua announced the signing of the former WNBA star on their official Instagram page on Saturday. The post welcomed Chennedy Carter to the team while listing some of her career achievements over four seasons spent in the league.

Joining Carter is former Oregon Ducks player Lydia Giomi, who was part of the program's 2020-21 roster alongside Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao. Other signings joining her include former Connecticut Sun guard Juicy Landrum and former Indiana Fever star Victoria Vivians.

