After inviting Caitlin Clark fans' wrath, ESPN analyst clears stance on 'hate' & 'not hate' example: "Hit my social media engagement for month"

Elle Duncan, an ESPN analyst, faced social media backlash recently following her comments about WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark. To clarify her remarks, Duncan took to social media on Thursday to explain the intention behind her words.

Duncan presented a comparison between what she termed "hate" and "not hate" examples. However, her approach, perceived by some as dismissive of Clark's talent, sparked controversy and ignited a firestorm on social media.

"I’ve hit my social media engagement for the month 🤣🤣 but I wanna give an example for those still confused," Duncan wrote. "Hate: “Caitlin Clark is trash. Why: Because it’s patently false. Also no one has said this. Not Hate: I (insert veteran W player) think there will be a challenge rt away cause (many yrs of experience) tell me so.

"Why: Cause it’s an opinion. Uniquely from a very small elite community of women. You don’t have to agree, that’s sports, but they aren’t subplotting failure. They aren’t ungrateful. They’re pro athletes. They’re competitors. We love that in our men. We revile it in women."

The controversy stemmed from Duncan's response to LA Lakers icon LeBron James, who criticized WNBA fans and players for the unwarranted criticism directed at Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever started the season with a losing streak of 0-5. James commended Clark for her impact on the WNBA and the league's financial growth.

Analyst Charles Barkley also called out former WNBA players as "petty."

In response to James and Barkley, during an episode of her show "The Elle Duncan Show," the ESPN analyst addressed the situation, saying:

"I am tired of it. Who are these girls that are hating on Caitlin Clark? Are you just combing through Twitter? What else are these women supposed to do? Fawn over her, fangirl over her, bend the fu**ing knee? What do you want from them.

"She got 40 games, guys, she got 35 more games. We’re not every single game gonna revisit and retread this same tired-a** rhetoric that ‘All these girls are hating on her, they need to be thankful.' They have been. They have said it. Time and time again. ... It is embarrassing."

Duncan posted the clip on her X account, writing:

"Yall gotta stop man. THEY ARE COMPETITORS. WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM THEM? This Caitlin Clark rhetoric is tired AF."

Caitlin Clark reflects on Fever's five consecutive losses

The Indiana Fever may be on a five-game losing streak, with the most recent being a nail-biting 85-83 loss against the Seattle Storm, but rookie star Caitlin Clark isn't giving up. Even though things are tough, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is all about getting better as a player and as part of the team.

Following their latest loss, Clark talked to the media and admitted things were tough, but she stayed positive. She said the team is working hard to improve and will find its stride as the season goes on. She even thanked her teammates for supporting her and the team in their initial struggles.

While the current losing streak is undoubtedly frustrating, Caitlin Clark's presence offers a beacon of hope for the Indiana Fever. Her talent, combined with the team's dedication to improvement, suggests that brighter days are ahead.