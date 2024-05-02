"Couldn't imagine a better place": Caitlin Clark praises Indiana's infectious crowd and heartwarming welcome

With the start of the 2024 WNBA season fast approaching, Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark recently previewed her upcoming debut season. Clark highlighted her excitement to start her career in a basketball-loving state like Indiana. She also touched on how she's adjusted following a quick turnaround from the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The WNBA season is set to tip off on May 14. That marks five weeks after Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes lost in the NCAA championship game to the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 7.

Clark, the No. 1 pick by the Fever in April's WNBA draft, is expected to take the league by storm in her rookie season, attracting increased viewership.

Ahead of her first preseason game, Clark acknowledged how little time she's had to acclimate to her new surroundings. However, she noted that Indiana has been very welcoming to her thus far.

"Not really," Clark said when asked if she's had a chance to settle in Indiana. "But the embrace has been amazing. I think coming to a city that supports, you know, basketball, but women's basketball, specifically, I couldn't really imagine a better place to be playing my first WNBA season to start my career.

"So, I'm super excited. It's a quick turnaround, but that's also what makes it fun. You kind of just get thrown right into the fire."

Clark added that she has been enjoying training camp and is looking forward to her preseason debut on Friday against the Dallas Wings. That marks the first of two preseason outings for the Fever, with their second contest coming on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark on what she expects to bring to Indiana Fever during rookie season

During her season preview, Caitlin Clark was also asked what she thinks she can bring to an up-and-coming Indiana team featuring 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston. The two are projected to form a dynamic inside-out duo for the Fever as they attempt to improve upon their 13-27 record from last season.

"I think, just my competitive spirit," Clark said. "I think, being able to play at the highest level, there's always gonna be a lot of talent. I think the biggest thing that I've enjoyed over the course of this last week is just everybody's willingness to want to compete with one another. ... But for me, I love playing with the best players in the world."

The Fever last made the playoffs in 2016, recording seven straight losing seasons. However, Caitlin Clark and her squad are optimistic they can end the franchise's postseason drought. She noted that making the playoffs this year is "everybody's goal within the organization."

36 of Indiana's 40 games will be played on national television, with pressure mounting for Clark to carry over her electric college scoring. The 22-year-old finished her four-year college career as the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer (3,951 points). That includes her averaging a nation-leading 31.6 points per game during her senior year at Iowa.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for Clark's offensive dominance to translate to the WNBA. However, if she comes anywhere close to approaching her college production in her rookie season, it should bode well for the Fever's playoff chances.

