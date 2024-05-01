WATCH: Caitlin Clark's media day gets cuteness boost with adorable therapy pups 

Popular WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark's media day was injected with a dose of cuteness overload thanks to Paws and Think, Inc. The Indiana-based non-profit brings therapy dogs to a wide range of events, and Wednesday's Indiana Fever media day was no exception.

While Caitlin Clark is poised to take the WNBA by storm, she still took time to give some love to Paws and Think, Inc dogs.

The Fever took to social media to share footage of the occasion. Clark, who was dressed in her Indiana Fever team uniform, was seen giving love to a pair of dogs before making her way over to another dog. Just when you thought that the Fever couldn't add to the cuteness overload, another dog is then seen on screen.

Expand Tweet

The moment comes just two days before Clark and the Fever are set to begin their preseason. After previously fielding questions from media members in the wake of the draft, the latest media day marks the newest milestone en route to the start of Clark's rookie season.

Looking at some key dates for the WNBA season and Caitlin Clark's rookie season

After media day on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will begin their preseason on May 3, the second day of the WNBA's preseason. The game will see the team compete against the Dallas Wings, before Clark and the Fever then play the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

The WNBA preseason will then end with games on May 12, before teams are forced to make final roster cuts on May 13. The following day, Regular Season games will begin with Caitlin Clark's rookie season beginning against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

This year, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will compete in 36 nationally televised games. After previously fighting for their space on national TV, the team will now play 36 of their 40 regular season games on national TV, giving fans plenty of opportunities to watch Clark.

In addition, the rise of Clark has also seen a massive uptick in ticket sales for the team both at home, and on the road. When tickets have gone on sale for Fever games, regardless of the location, they have sold out.

As a result, teams are looking for larger venues to accommodate the increase in fans expected to attend. For example, according to a report from The Hill, the Las Vegas Aces have booked the T-Mobile Arena, the home of the UFC for their May 25 clash with Indiana.

The change in venue will give an additional six thousand fans the chance to see Clark compete. Although Becky Hammon has indicated that she hopes the result will be more Aces fans cheering against the Fever, she isn't sure that will be the case.