  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • After making $727,688 in 8 seasons, Gabby Williams sends clear cut message to WNBA on Unrivaled's true value

After making $727,688 in 8 seasons, Gabby Williams sends clear cut message to WNBA on Unrivaled's true value

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:46 GMT
Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
After making $727,688 in 8 seasons, Gabby Williams sends clear cut message to WNBA on Unrivaled's true value - Source: Getty

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams spoke about the value of the Unrivaled League to the WNBA. She made this known when she spoke to Sarah Spain, host of the “Good Game” podcast.

Ad

Williams asserted that the Unrivaled league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, actually helped the WNBA this year. She believed that without Unrivaled, many WNBA players wouldn't have made it to training camp on time due to the league's prioritization rule, which penalizes players who don't report by the start of training camp.

“I think Unrivaled saved the WNBA’s b*** this year because a lot of players made it on time to training camp. Which is ironic that the W doesn’t like Unrivaled because the W wouldn’t have had a lot of players without Unrivaled because of prioritization.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Gabby Williams, who has earned $727,688 in her career, per Spotrac, also criticized the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

“It’s very clear they want to remove all these other leagues,” Gabby Williams said during an interview with "The Next Hoops" on July 19. “Maybe not remove them, but keep us far from them without paying us more than these leagues pay us … I just think there’s a little bit of delusion in the W.”
Ad

The Unrivaled league was launched in January 2025. It offered competitive salaries, on average over $200k per player, and U.S.-based offseason play that avoids risks tied to overseas seasons and WNBA prioritization penalties.

The prioritization rule (a key point in the WNBA’s 2023 CBA) penalizes experienced players who don’t return by training camp or May 1, risking suspension for the season.

Gabby Williams on why the league needs to pay players more

During an interview with Sports Illustrated on July 19, Gabby Williams mentioned why the league needs to pay its players better. In her defense, she cited the Indiana Fever star, who is still earning less than her impact on the league.

Ad
"We talk about these new players coming in, especially Caitlin. And especially Indiana fans, they love to talk about the publicity and everything, and the money that she's bringing in. But the W is not even rewarding her! Like, she's on that rookie contract, making I think like $70,000... I mean, all these players are bringing in fans, [like] Paige [Bueckers].”

Nneka Ogwumike, as WNBPA president, has led the union through meetings, media and public displays. They orchestrated the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” protest at the 2025 All-Star Game. Over 40 players attended a major CBA meeting in Indianapolis, but multiple union leaders, including Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud, called it a “wasted opportunity,” with no meaningful progress made.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More
Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications