After making $727,688 in 8 seasons, Gabby Williams sends clear cut message to WNBA on Unrivaled's true value

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams spoke about the value of the Unrivaled League to the WNBA. She made this known when she spoke to Sarah Spain, host of the “Good Game” podcast.Williams asserted that the Unrivaled league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, actually helped the WNBA this year. She believed that without Unrivaled, many WNBA players wouldn't have made it to training camp on time due to the league's prioritization rule, which penalizes players who don't report by the start of training camp.“I think Unrivaled saved the WNBA’s b*** this year because a lot of players made it on time to training camp. Which is ironic that the W doesn’t like Unrivaled because the W wouldn’t have had a lot of players without Unrivaled because of prioritization.”Gabby Williams, who has earned $727,688 in her career, per Spotrac, also criticized the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert:“It’s very clear they want to remove all these other leagues,” Gabby Williams said during an interview with &quot;The Next Hoops&quot; on July 19. “Maybe not remove them, but keep us far from them without paying us more than these leagues pay us … I just think there’s a little bit of delusion in the W.”The Unrivaled league was launched in January 2025. It offered competitive salaries, on average over $200k per player, and U.S.-based offseason play that avoids risks tied to overseas seasons and WNBA prioritization penalties.The prioritization rule (a key point in the WNBA’s 2023 CBA) penalizes experienced players who don’t return by training camp or May 1, risking suspension for the season.Gabby Williams on why the league needs to pay players moreDuring an interview with Sports Illustrated on July 19, Gabby Williams mentioned why the league needs to pay its players better. In her defense, she cited the Indiana Fever star, who is still earning less than her impact on the league.&quot;We talk about these new players coming in, especially Caitlin. And especially Indiana fans, they love to talk about the publicity and everything, and the money that she's bringing in. But the W is not even rewarding her! Like, she's on that rookie contract, making I think like $70,000... I mean, all these players are bringing in fans, [like] Paige [Bueckers].”Nneka Ogwumike, as WNBPA president, has led the union through meetings, media and public displays. They orchestrated the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” protest at the 2025 All-Star Game. Over 40 players attended a major CBA meeting in Indianapolis, but multiple union leaders, including Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud, called it a “wasted opportunity,” with no meaningful progress made.