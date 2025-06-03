After shooting 31.1%, Angel Reese makes major effort to improve her finishing 

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is off to a rough start in what is her second season in the WNBA. She is recording 10.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, but her efficiency has left a lot to be desired, as she is shooting 31.1% (33.3% from 3). However, Reese seems determined to improve and has been working on finishing near the rim.

Host of the podcast “Courtside”, Karli Bell, posted a video on X that shows Reese working on her finishing near the rim. The Sky forward is seen trying to finish high instead of bringing the ball low after receiving it. Reese’s shooting splits were also a cause for concern during her rookie campaign.

She finished as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award won by Caitlin Clark. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. However, the LSU alum faced much criticism for shooting 39.1% from the field. Following her stint in Unrivaled during the offseason, fans expected Angel Reese to be more efficient in 2025.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, but fans will be happy to see her taking a big step in the right direction. At the time of writing, the Sky is fifth (2-4) in the Eastern Conference. Reese and Co. will host the Indiana Fever at the United Center on Saturday.

Angel Reese is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and rebounds

Angel Reese and Co. took on the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, losing 94-89. Despite the loss, Reese was solid, finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Following this game, the Sky forward is now the fastest player in WNBA history to record 500 career points and rebounds.

The record was previously held by Tina Charles, who did so in 44 games. Reese, however, only needed 38 games to reach this milestone. She might not be the most polished player yet but she has plenty of upside along with all the makings of a star.

She has been working on improving her finishing. Once her efforts in practice begin to bear fruit on the court, Reese and the Chicago Sky will be a force to be reckoned with. An efficient Angel Reese will be a concerning sight for many across the league.

