After Tyrese Haliburton, WTHELLY hitmaker name-drops Caitlin Clark in new song

Fever star Caitlin Clark became the second Indiana player to be name-dropped in a song by Rob49, after Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The 'WTHELLY' hitmaker mentioned the WNBA icon in his new track, 'Pack Flipper'. The new song was dropped last week as part of his first studio album.

A fan on X highlighted the rapper's name-dropping of Clark in his latest album, as the fan captioned the post with a note.

"Caitlin name-dropped in pack flipper by rob49 waittt," the caption read.

The song mentioned Caitlin Clark in its first verse, as the lyrics read:

"In the trap house every day like I ain't got money, sellin' yay. Yeah, white girl looks like Caitlin Clark and grits stuck to the plate."

Rob 49 name-drops Caitlin Clark in his latest song

This was Rob49's second track mentioning an Indiana star after his hit song 'WTHELLY' previously mentioned Tyrese Haliburton. The track, which was released on March 22, earned a great reception from fans across the globe, as it has received 6.4 million views on YouTube in two months.

While the song mentioning Caitlin Clark has not gone viral, the track still received a great response as it has recorded over 47,000 views in nine days. The song was a part of his first studio album 'Let Me Fly', which was produced by Rebel/Geffen Records on May 23.

Louisiana rapper Rob 49 links up with Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark as Indiana celebrates ECF win

The Indiana Pacers clinched their first Eastern Conference title in 25 years with a resounding Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks. Fans and celebrities alike celebrated the momentous occasion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Louisiana rapper Rob49 among the many artists in attendance for the festivities.

The WTHELLY hitmaker was seen linking up with Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark during the celebrations, as he posted photos from the arena on Instagram.

"WHAT THE HALIBURTON WE GOIN TO DA FINALS SKI🦅," he captioned the post.

The post featured glimpses of the rapper's night in Indianapolis, as he enjoyed the proceedings from his courtside seat. In the post, Rob49 was seen posing for pictures with Haliburton and the Eastern Conference trophy, while also managing to get a picture with Caitlin Clark backstage.

Furthermore, the post also saw him share the frame with the Eastern Conference finals MVP, Pascal Siakam, and former Pacers forward Jalen Rose.

