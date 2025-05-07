After WNBA preseason breaks records, Unrivaled aims to get Caitlin Clark's services in second season

After a successful inaugural season, the Unrivaled league reportedly plans to have conversations with Caitlin Clark about the possibility of the Indiana Fever star being part of the league's second year.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, plans to add Clark to its roster next year. Another target is reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

Caitlin Clark headlined the WNBA's first nationally televised preseason game on Sunday. According to ESPN, the game between the Fever and the Brazil National Team at Carver-Hawekeye Arena drew an average of 1.3 million viewers and peaked at 1.6 million.

According to ESPN’s vice president of research, Flora Kelly, only two out of the network's 57 NBA preseason games since 2010 have outrated Clark's 2025 preseason debut. These are LeBron James' preseason debut with the LA Lakers in 2018 (2.02 million) and a game between the James' Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls in 2017 (1.4 million).

Andrews wrote that while stakeholders labeled the inaugural Unrivaled season a success, sources told the league wants to expand in its second year. It starts with having top WNBA players in its stead. Andrews quoted one WNBA general manager as saying it "needs to have around 18 to 20 of the top players in the WNBA signed to contracts."

Unrivaled's first season already included one former WNBA MVP, seven No. 1 WNBA draft picks and 17 former Olympians, per ESPN. On April 14, Andrews reported that Dallas Wings rookie and 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled.

Caitlin Clark looks forward to the upcoming WNBA season

While a recent report said that the Unrivaled league is targeting to have Caitlin Clark next year, the reigning Rookie of the Year has her sights set on the upcoming WNBA season.

In a postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe after the Indiana Fever's 108-44 win over Brazil on Sunday in Iowa City, Clark said her goal is to bring a title to Indianapolis.

"A championship, that's our goal," Clark said (Timestamp: 1:26). "It's gonna take a lot of hard work, we got a new team so it's gonna take some time to put it all together. But I think everybody's thankful that we got some really great vets that have won before, and then we got some people back, and then Steph's amazing and her staff.

"So, just taking time to put it all together, but it should be a great season."

With a retooled roster, Caitlin Clark's Fever is regarded among the early favorites to contend for the 2025 WNBA championship. They open their season against the Chicago Sky on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

