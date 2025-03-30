"Ain't no effin foul" : A'ja Wilson sends hilarious birthday wish to $101,500 Aces teammate

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes celebrated her 32nd birthday and she received a greeting from A'ja Wilson. Wilson and Stokes have been teammates since 2021, when the latter was signed midseason with the Las Vegas Aces after being waived by the New York Liberty.

Wilson posted the greeting for her teammate of four years on her Instagram Stories. However, instead of a sweet and heartfelt message, Wilson opted to share a humorous one.

She shared two images of her and Stokes guarding an opponent together, along with a hilarious caption.

"Happy birthday to 'ain't no effin foul' @kstokes41," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson's IG story (Photo credits: aja22wilson on Instagram)

While Wilson has spent her whole career with the Aces, Stokes first played for one of the Aces' rivals. She was taken 11th overall in the 2015 draft by the Liberty, where she spent the first six and a half seasons of her career.

In 2021, the Liberty waived her after just nine games, opening the way for her to join the Aces.

In 2024, Stokes signed a two-year deal to remain with the Aces. According to Spotrac, the deal is worth $203,000. She made $100,000 in the first year and is making $103,000 this season. That makes her average salary for these two years $101,500.

Chelsea Gray is getting ready to throw some lobs to A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes

Duke alum and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray is feeling inspired after watching the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team perform. In a Sunday post on X, Gray talked about how she's feeling inspired by seeing the lob passes that Duke is doing in the NCAA tournament.

In her post, she also told teammates A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes to get ready. That's because she might be aiming to throw them some alley-oop passes this season.

"The way Duke lobbin for a dunk, I feel inspired," Gray wrote. "I need @_ajawilson22 and @kstokes41 to be ready for me to throw that thang to the moon."

Stokes hilariously responded, indicating that she'll be getting ready for those lob passes from Gray.

"Lemme go stretch," Stokes said.

All kidding aside, the Las Vegas Aces will be coming into the 2025 campaign with a vengeance. After capturing back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, they fell short of a three-peat last year.

They only advanced to the semifinals, where they faced the New York Liberty, the team the Aces defeated to win the 2024 championship.

The Aces even shook up their roster, trading away Kelsey Plum to get Jewell Loyd, replacing one All-Star with another.

