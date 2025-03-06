"Ain’t goin to that Butler game": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark turns heads skipping boyfriend’s game for Big Ten Tournament showdown

Caitlin Clark turned heads on Wednesday when she arrived to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes' Big Ten Tournament showdown against the Wisconsin Badgers. Clark, who played for the Hawkeyes for four years before being drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, made a special appearance to support her former team.

The NCAA Women's Basketball all-time leading scorer decided to skip a game of her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, to cheer on the Hawkeyes at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. McCaffery, an assistant coach for the Butler University men's basketball team, has had Clark in attendance at several of Butler's games in the past.

On Wednesday, the Butler Bulldogs were facing the Xavier Musketeers, but Clark opted to attend the Hawkeyes' game instead. Fans immediately took to social media when Clark arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, showing their excitement and sharing candid reactions.

"Oh she ain’t goin to that butler game," a fan commented.

"Aw I’m glad she’s there but I thought she would have gone to senior night for Patric and Connor," commented another fan.

"Do yall think connor can fight like on some real shit i'm tired dawg like i kinda need her more," a fan wrote.

"this woman is gorgeoussss c*nnor can’t even handle all that," wrote another fan.

"I love that she has an Iowa shirt on. Wouldn't expect anything else, though!" a fan said.

"She probably worked out, cleaned up and walked over to the main court," said another fan.

Caitlin Clark reveals why she decided to play for Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes recently honored their legend Caitlin Clark by retiring her jersey. Following the ceremony, Clark shared why she chose Iowa, explaining that it was close to her family and just two hours away from her hometown of West Des Moines, Iowa.

"Having a small circle around me of people that I really trust... those are the people that I can always count on and lean on.. is what's been so important for me over the past year," Clark said.

Speaking of Caitlin Clark, the Fever point guard is enjoying the WNBA offseason by stepping away from professional basketball to focus on improving her skills in the gym. She will return to action when the 2025 WNBA season begins on May 17, with the Fever set to face Angel Reese's Chicago Sky in their season opener.

