"Ain’t been seen with a woman since" - WNBA fans react to Kevin Durant's former fiancée being named GM of Toronto expansion franchise

WNBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant's ex-fiancée Monica Wright being appointed as the general manager of the Toronto Tempo. The Tempo will be the 14th team in the WNBA expansion and will be part of the Eastern Conference from 2026.

Wright, who is a two-time WNBA champion, was engaged to Durant in 2013. However, the former couple quickly broke things off and since then, the Phoenix Suns superstar has barely been linked to anyone.

The post received an instant reaction from fans. While some recognized Wright for her on-court achievements, some didn't forget that she was engaged to the superstar once.

Some of the fans immediately recognized the former WNBA player while some were more focused on his relationship with Durant.

"oh sh*t that's KD ex girlfriend," a fan wrote.

"This the last jawn we seen KD with publicly right?" Another fan wrote.

A fan posted a GIF of Kevin Durant giving funny reactions.

Some fans pointed out that Kevin Durant has never been seen with another woman since.

"You had to be there. Ain’t been seen with a woman since 😭," the fan wrote.

The picture is a rarity for several new fans. One of the fans couldn't believe the picture because he had never seen it before.

"Wow this is crazy, never seen this," the fan wrote.

However, there was one fan who had the most unusual response to the post. The fan wrote in the comment that KD and his former fiancée were very cute together.

"I remember this. They were so cute," the fan wrote.

Angel Reese clarifies dating Kevin Durant rumor

Angel Reese and Kevin Durant together sat courtside during an exhibition game of Team USA women's basketball team against their German counterpart. However, while they just sat beside each other, the rumor factory was in full-flow production.

Quickly, the rumor started that Reese and Kevin Durant were dating each other. Finally, Reese had to clarify the situation on her podcast "Unapologetically Angel."

During the episode when Maya Reese asked about the viral picture, Reese said that she had no idea how it became such a big thing and where the dating angle came from.

"That was never a thing," Reese said. "I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph (Curry). I don't even get that. I don't even know where that came from.

"KD has been my favorite player since I was a kid and is still my favorite player," Reese added. "He's from the DMV, I love his mom, she comes out and supports the game." (Timestamp 30:00)

Since breaking up with Monica Wright, Durant has rarely been related to anyone. His current relationship status is not known to the public.

