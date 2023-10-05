How did Kevin Durant meet Monica Wright? Past relationship and more explored

Kevin Durant has been very private about his personal life despite being linked to a prominent adult film star in the past year. Durant's only confirmed relationship was with former WNBA player Monico Wright. The couple were together for several months and even got engaged before breaking things off in 2014.

But how did Durant and Wright first meet? According to TwinCities.com, the former couple have known each other since they were in high school back in 2006. They reportedly met during the McDonald's All-American Game, but only started dating in 2013.

After a few months of dating, they announced their engagement in the summer of 2013. However, Durant broke it off less than a year later and has not been in any confirmed relationship since then. As for Wright, he married a man named Michael Rogers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with GQ Magazine back in 2015, Kevin Durant opened up about his failed engagement with Monica Wright. Durant explained that he loved Wright and was so excited when he proposed to her. However, he didn't know how to love her the right way, so they had to split up.

"I had a fiancée, but...I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying?" Durant said. "We just went our separate ways. ... I love this girl. But I didn't love her the right way."

On the other hand, Wright also discussed her relationship with KD in a separate interview with Risen Magazine less than a year after their engagement was broken up.

"Yeah, in my last relationship, I had to make a decision about compromising myself as a woman," Wright said. "I had to make a decision to leave a relationship, which a lot of people thought I was crazy to leave. There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it because I hold to what I know to be true. That is what God will reward instead of what people on the earth think is a good catch."

Also Read: Who did Malika Andrews file a restraining order against? What we know so far about harassment case involving ESPN presenter

Kevin Durant, family man?

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns (Photo: NBA.com)

Kevin Durant's first love has always been basketball and it's one of the reasons why he doesn't have a family or any children right now. Durant had a sitdown interview with Draymond Green a couple of years ago via Bleacher Report and eventually shared his desire to have a family after his career is over.

"That's a big commitment for one, and I always felt like I was just really zoned in on my work," Durant said. "In my alone time and my free time, too much for me to lock in or something like that. Eventually, I do want that, but the older I got I think is the better because I'm more mature."

Also Read: "Time to cook" - Winnie Harlow predicts big things for boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma as Wizards star arrives after signing $102 million contract