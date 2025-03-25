Alex Morgan reacts in 2-words to Aliyah Boston’s role in WNBA’s girls’ empowerment initiative

Former soccer star Alex Morgan showed some love towards Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston on social media. Boston and the WNBA have teamed up with Lean In to start a girls' empowerment movement. The initiative's purpose is to encourage young girls that they, too, can hold a leadership role in society.

Ad

Boston, the WNBA and Lean In went on Instagram to upload a video that features what their initiative is all about. The video caught the attention of Alex Morgan, who reposted the upload. Morgan shared the video on her Instagram stories and gave props to both the Fever star and the WNBA.

"Love this," Morgan wrote.

Alex Morgan's Instagram Stories

Lean In Girls is a leadership program aimed at young girls aged 11-15. Those interested can learn more by visiting the official website. According to their site, the program includes online sessions and downloadable curricula designed for participants.

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark trolls Fever teammate Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston and her teammate Lexie Hull both played for the Unrivaled Basketball League. Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 league with full-court gameplay created by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The idea of the league was to keep women's basketball fresh while giving them another platform to showcase their talents.

The inaugural season of Unrivaled concluded with Rose BC defeating Vinyl BC in their championship game. Interestingly enough, Fever players Boston and Hull were adversaries in this matchup. Boston represented Vinyl, while Hull suited up for Rose.

Ad

The Indiana Fever congratulated Lexie Hull for her huge Unrivaled championship victory on social media. While many congratulated Hull in the comment section, fellow Fever teammate Caitlin Clark went the opposite route and decided to troll Aliyah Boston instead.

"@aliyah.boston you didn't deserve this. I'm sorry," Clark sarcasitcally wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Unrivaled's first season already done, all WNBA players who participated in the league will now turn their attention to the upcoming 2025 season.

Opening night is set for May 16, Friday. The 2025 season will mark the league's first-ever 44-game campaign. This is a significant milestone for women's basketball as they elevate themselves in proving that they are just as durable as the men in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback