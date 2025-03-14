Aliyah Boston, $490,118 star, Candace Parker and more react as Adidas unveils power-packed WNBA Ad

The Adidas connection to the WNBA is steadily developing as the apparel company has launched their latest women's basketball ad featuring Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray and more.

Each player featured in the ad shared it on their Instagram story. Parker, President of Adidas Women's Basketball, captioned the video with "three stripes" and the word "sisterhood."

"/ / / sisterhood @adidas @adidasbasketball #YouGotThis," she posted on Friday.

Candace Parker, Aliyah Boston and more react to WNBA Adidas ad.

The ad highlights the camaraderie between the WNBA athletes as they shared techniques, motivated one other, praised talents and laughed together. their competitive spirit also shone through, with Boston chiming in that she's still trying to figure out how to stop Copper's fadeaway shot. Copper, the $490,118 star, shared some insights with the Indiana Fever center during the exchange.

Copper is coming off her first season in Phoenix after being traded to the Mercury from the Chicago Sky. The 2024 blockbuster deal happened a few months after she signed a two-year extension worth $490,118 to stay in Chicago after helping lead the team to its first championship in 2021.

The small moment between the nine-year veteran and the young Boston, who is just entering her third season, is what the Adidas ad is all about. Adidas added further context in their own Instagram post.

Strength isn't just in the grind - it's in the hands that pull you up and the people who push you forward. #YouGotThis

Adidas unveils new star-studded WNBA Ad

Candace Parker growing Adidas Women's Basketball

After a 16-year career in the WNBA, Candace Parker signed to takeover over her new role in 2024. Parker has unofficially been an Adidas athlete since her high school and college days as both teams were Adidas-branded.

As a professional, she signed with the brand and transitioned to managing the department after her retirement. The responsibilities of the positon included overseeing all areas of growth strategies including determining which players to add to the Adidas roster.

The first player under the Parker era to sign with Adidas has been Satou Sabally. The standout WNBA forward received All-WNBA first-team honors and was named the WNBA Most Improved Player in 2023 with the Dallas Wings.

She has since been traded to join Copper in Phoenix after a four-team trade with the Wings, Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever sent her, Alysaa Thomas, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun to the Mercury.

As for signing with Adidas, Parker called Sabally a priority addition to the Adidas basketball family in the announcement of the WNBA signing.

“Satou was a priority addition to the adidas Basketball family," said Parker, "and we couldn’t be more excited to have her joining. Her versatility and commitment to making an impact made her a no brainer for the adidas roster. Satou is a unicorn on and off the court and we’re thrilled for her to help in building the future of adidas Basketball.”

