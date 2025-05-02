Aliyah Boston awed by Caitlin Clark's "swag level" in Fever media day shoot

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, was in awe of the star guard's "swag level" in her latest media day photoshoot ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

Clark shared snaps of her rocking the Fever attire as she hyped fans on the eve of her sophomore year.

Captioning the Instagram post on Thursday, Clark wrote:

"We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥"

Reacting to the post, Boston reshared it to her Instagram story with the caption:

"Swag level on 100 rn 🔥🔥" Aliyah Boston wrote.

(Image: @aliyah.boston IG)

Caitlin Clark is coming off a historic rookie campaign, having broken multiple records throughout the 2024 season. The WNBA All-Star averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.7% from the field, including 34.4% from deep, as she led the Indiana Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

The Fever will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Chicago Sky on May 16. However, fans will also get to see them in action on Friday as they host the Washington Mystics for their first preseason matchup.

Aliyah Boston compliments Caitlin Clark's physical transformation

During the Indiana Fever's media availability on Wednesday, Aliyah Boston complimented the physical transformation that Caitlin Clark underwent during the WNBA offseason.

Boston noted Clark's increased muscle size as the biggest difference in her game compared to the previous season, and insisted that it would help her offensive game.

"I feel like everyone talks about it," Aliyah Boston said. "I've seen it on social media too. Caitlin has some strong muscles — don't tell her I said that. Don't mention that.

"She gets in the paint and she's able to bully her way in and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks about her 3-point shooting; we've all seen her passing, but I think her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball, I think it's gonna be great this year too."

After making her WNBA debut last year, Caitlin Clark took some time to adapt to the increased pace and physicality of the league in her rookie campaign. To match that, she has gained visible muscle size ahead of her sophomore year, which was evident in a viral photo shared in March.

With Clark settled in this time around, the Indiana Fever are among the favorites to be championship contenders. Fans are excited to see how the star guard elevates her game along with the reformed Indiana roster.

