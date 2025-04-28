Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall steal the spotlight with slick dance moves after first day of training camp

Former South Carolina teammates Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall were reunited after the Indiana Fever picked Hall with the 20th overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. They stole the spotlight after the first day of training camp with their dance moves, which were posted online.

In a post on Instagram stories, Hall shared a reel of herself and Boston dancing after finishing Day 1 of the Fever's training camp. It's not a new thing for the two former Gamecocks since they've been close since their time together in South Carolina.

Boston and Hall attempted the "She Was A Fairy" dance challenge, which is the current trend on TikTok.

"Day 1 of training camp complete," Hall wrote.

Bree Hall and Aliyah Boston doing a TikTok challenge. (Photo: @breezyhall on IG)

Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall won an NCAA championship together at South Carolina in 2022. Boston left the university in 2023 when she was drafted first overall pick by the Indiana Fever, winning Rookie of the Year and becoming an All-Star in her second season.

Meanwhile, Hall stayed with the Gamecocks to win another NCAA title in 2024. She played her fourth year, but South Carolina failed to repeat as champions. She declared for the WNBA Draft and was selected in the second round.

But due to the depth of the current Fever roster, three players are going to be cut before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. Possibly batting for the final roster spot are Hall, fellow rookies Yvonne Ejim and Makayla Timpson, and training camp signee Jillian Alleyne.

Aliyah Boston comments on welcoming Bree Hall to the Fever

Aliyah Boston comments on welcoming Bree Hall to the Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)

After spending the offseason in Unrivaled, Aliyah Boston took some time off to unwind back home in the Virgin Islands. Boston returned to Indianapolis earlier this month to continue her preparation for her third season in the WNBA.

The former South Carolina star was asked by reporters after Day 1 of training camp regarding teaming up with Bree Hall once again.

"It's so nice," Boston said. "I feel like once again it's like I'm in my junior year, and she's coming in as a freshman. That's exactly how it was at South Carolina, but I think it's great. Just being able to watch her learn and kind of take that next step on in the WNBA, and so it's just pretty great."

Boston also commented on what it's like to play with veterans, as well as learning under coach Stephanie White.

