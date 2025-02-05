Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark share heartfelt words for next generation of athletes on inspiring occasion

Indiana Fever stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark shared their thoughts as athletes on 'National Girls and Women in Sports Day', which is celebrated on February 5. The duo shared heartfelt words during the inspiring occasion through a social media post on the Fever's official account, as they had a warm message for the next generation of athletes.

The Indianapolis franchise took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip of stars Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Caitlin Clark speaking to the coming generation. Captioning the post with a quote from Mitchell, the tweet read:

"If I could tell a young kid when you find a sport that you love and you enjoy it, enjoy it for you."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hull was the first to appear in the video as she encouraged younger girls to follow their dreams and to make the right sacrifice. Boston then followed as she gave her piece of advice to the coming generation:

"Some advice I would give for any younger athletes would be your journey is not someone else's journey and just focus and understand that your path is different. Continue to trust god. Have a strong foundation, whether that's with your family, whether that's your faith," Boston explained.

Clark had a simple message from her end as she suggested that we should keep the loved ones close and have a trustworthy support system:

"Whatever support system it is for you, I think being able to have that and it doesn't need to be a bunch of people," the Rookie of the Year expressed.

The heartfelt message was compiled to celebrate 'National Girls and Women in Sports Day' which is a vibrant occasion that appreciates inclusion.

Caitlin Clark continues to inspire as she returns home for her special celebration

Caitlin Clark was given a warm reception on Sunday as she returned to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena for her special celebration. The Indiana Fever star's no. 22 was retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes on the night as she was memorialized by her alma mater for her countless contributions to the program.

The ceremony took place at the arena during the Hawkeyes' game against the USC Trojans whom they defeated by a score of 76-67. Clark was emotional during the proceedings and thanked everyone in attendance for their presence:

"I want to say thank you to everybody that's here today, first of all, It means a lot to me. I know probably wasn't cheap to get in the door. So, I really appreciate you all being here and your support, not only to myself, but this amazing team and today was incredible," Clark expressed.

Expand Tweet

The guard also thanked her coach Lisa Bluder and the institute for investing in her. Caitlin could be seen feeling the motions as the entire Iowa University fraternity gathered to honor her legacy.

Caitlin Clark left college as the player with the most number of wins in collegiate history and the highest total number of points for Iowa University's women's basketball program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback