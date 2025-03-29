Aliyah Boston drops 2-word reaction after South Carolina records thrilling win over Angel Reese's former school

South Carolina, Aliyah Boston’s alma mater, beat Angel Reese’s former school, Maryland, 71-67 in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Behind MiLaysia Fulwiley, the defending champs held on for a thrilling victory to earn a spot in the Elite 8. Fulwiley came off the bench to scatter 23 points, five rebounds and three assists to keep alive the Gamecocks’ hopes of a repeat.

The Indiana Fever star reacted on Instagram after the Gamecocks eliminated the Terrapins, captioning it:

“Just different.”

Aliyah Boston reacts to South Carolina's 71-67 win over Angel Reese's former school, Maryland, in the Sweet 16 on Friday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]

The photo Boston reacted to showed Fulwiley putting South Carolina’s name into the Elite 8 against No. 2 Duke. If Boston’s team beats the Blue Devils, the Gamecocks could meet LSU or the winner of the UCLA-Ole Miss showdown.

The Maryland-South Carolina was a seesaw battle right from the start. Angel Reese’s former school entered the halftime break with a 33-31 lead. The second half was another back-and-forth battle before Milaysia Fulwiley scored the go-ahead basket.

South Carolina won the championship last year by beating Caitlin Clark’s Iowa 87-75. Aliyah Boston hopes a repeat will happen, which could be against LSU, the program Reese graduated from.

Aliyah Boston led South Carolina to an Elite 8 win over Angel Reese’s former school in 2023

Aliyah Boston and South Carolina faced the Maryland Terrapins in the Elite 8 of the 2023 March Madness. Despite Angel Reese leaving her former school to play for LSU, Maryland is still ranked No. 2 heading into the showdown with the Gamecocks.

Maryland raced to an early 21-15 lead against South Carolina before Boston pushed his team to a dominating second quarter. The superstar center anchored the Gamecocks on both ends to win the period 23-9 and grab control of the game. Boston and Co. edged the Terrapins in the second half 48-45 for an 86-75 win.

Boston and the Gamecocks earned the right to face Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in the Final Four. In yet another thrilling encounter, Clark dragged Iowa to a 77-73 upset of South Carolina to book a seat in the championship round.

Reese prevented a storybook ending from Clark by leading LSU to a 102-85 victory.

