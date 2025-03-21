Aliyah Boston drops 4-word reaction as Dawn Staley receives special gesture from $6,000,000 rapper

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston shared her reaction to rapper Plies gifting South Carolina coach Dawn Staley a custom chain ahead of the Gamecocks’ March Madness campaign. On Thursday, Staley showcased the piece on Instagram, revealing its details and expressing her gratitude to the "Shawty" artist, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington.

“@plies I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love. I so appreciate you for doing your big one but you always have done it big. Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in @GamecockWBB. I’ll wear it proudly knowing our mission,” Staley wrote.

Aliyah Boston, who played under Staley from 2019 to 2023, was quick to show love for the custom piece. She also tagged Plies, who is worth $6 million per CelebrityNetWorth, in her Instagram story.

“@plies this is so fye,” Boston captioned the post.

Credits: Instagram (@aliyah.boston)

The chain is designed in the shape of the NCAA national championship trophy and features the years Staley led the Gamecocks to national titles. On the back, it includes a photo of Staley and a Bible verse from the Book of Psalms.

Staley’s Gamecocks begin their NCAA Tournament on Friday, going up against the Tennessee Tech Global Eagles in a first-round matchup.

Aliyah Boston regards Dawn Staley as her “second mom”

Having spent all four college years at South Carolina, Aliyah Boston developed a deep bond with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. Over the years, the two have exchanged heartfelt praise, developing a relationship that goes beyond the basketball hardwood.

A few months ago, Boston shared the true nature of their relationship. After congratulating Staley on her contract extension, she equated her former coach’s role in her life to a second mother.

"First and foremost, it is so deserving for Coach Staley,” Boston said on a podcast appearance. "I think no one else deserves to have that type of recognition, because she is just so amazing. I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me.”

At just 23 years old, Boston is already widely respected for her leadership - a trait that she credits Staley for instilling in her. She recollected a moment from her sophomore year when Staley encouraged her to try out as team captain.

“I didn’t go for captain (in freshman year)…,” Boston said. "My next year, coach Staley was like ‘don’t be afraid to use your voice. You can be a leader on this team.’ It just goes to show the confidence that she instills in you from such a young age.”

Notably, Aliyah Boston was voted team captain for both her junior and senior seasons. Fulfilling her role, she led the Gamecocks to a national championship in 2022.

