Aliyah Boston drops 5-word reaction as Dawn Staley celebrates trailblazing legacy with major announcement 

Aliyah Boston and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley have strong ties and their relationship began when Staley coached Boston during her college career. The Indiana Fever forward showed the Gamecocks coach some love by posting a five-word reaction on Instagram following the coach’s book release announcement on Friday.

Boston expressed her excitement about Staley’s upcoming book, Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three, which is set to be released in May.

“Can’t wait to read this,” Boston wrote in an Instagram story on Friday while sharing Staley's Instagram announcement about the book.

Aliyah Boston's IG story (Image via Instagram/@aliyah.boston)

The book is expected to tackle Staley’s rise from her humble beginnings in Philadelphia to her time as a women’s basketball star. The book is likely to chronicle her brightest moments as a college basketball coach too. Staley won three straight Olympic gold medals with Team USA from 1996 to 2004. The 54-year-old coach was also a six-time WNBA All-Star.

As a coach, she is a three-time NCAA Division 1 champion and was named the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. She coached Boston during the forward's time with the Gamecocks from 2019 to 2023. Staley helped Boston become a coveted prospect in the 2023 WNBA draft, where the Indiana Fever selected her with the first overall pick.

Boston has since become one of the cornerstones for the Fever and she averaged 14.0 points, and 8.9 rebounds per game in the 2024 season. Boston also won the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

Aliyah Boston calls Dawn Staley her second mom

Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate in the locker room after defeating the UConn Huskies during the championship game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center on April 3, 2022 - Source: Getty

During Aliyah Boston’s time with South Carolina, Dawn Staley had given her the keys to lead the team. While recalling her days with the Gamecocks during the January 21 episode of the In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams podcast, Boston explained how big of an impact Staley had on her career.

“She is just so amazing," Boston said. "I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me."

Boston then told a story about how Staley encouraged her to be a leader for South Carolina when she was just a freshman.

“It just goes to show the confidence that she instills in you from such a young age," the Fever forward said. "Like, she is not waiting for senior year or junior year... she's like I know you have the voice, I know you have the confidence. You just have to be able to step into that role and embrace it."

Their partnership helped South Carolina win the 2022 National Championship. This year, Staley became the highest-paid women’s basketball coach in college history after signing a $25.25 million contract extension that will take her through the 2029-2030 season.

