Aliyah Boston drops 5-word reaction after hosting successful basketball camp of aspiring kids

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston held her annual girls basketball camp in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Mar. 22. Boston’s camp includes two separate sessions, one for 4th-8th graders and another for 9th-12th graders. The camp focuses on helping young female athletes develop their skills through drills, scrimmages and competitions.

Based on Aliyah Boston’s social media activity, this year’s camp was a resounding success. The 23-year-old took to Instagram and gave a five-word reaction following the conclusion of her camp.

“Another year another successful camp!!” wrote Boston

Check out her reaction below:

Aliyah Boston reacts to hosting another successful camp

The Indiana Fever drafted Boston with the first pick in the 2023 draft. Since then, she has made 80 out of 80 appearances for the team, recording 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The 23-year-old is also an excellent defender, putting up 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Much like her teammate Caitlin Clark, Boston also won the Rookie of the Year award with the Fever. Indiana will head into the 2025 WNBA season with the previous two ROTY winners as well as winners like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham.

The Fever finished last season with a 20-20 record and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With an improved roster, the team is expected to make noise during the 2025 season.

"Didn't deserve this": Caitlin Clark trolls Aliyah Boston after Unrivaled loss

Caitlin Clark's teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull met in the Unrivaled Finals on Mar. 17. Hull's Rose BC managed to defeat Boston's Vinyl 62-54 to become the first ever champions of the 3v3 league.

Following Rose BC's win, the Indiana Fever made a post congratulating Hull and her team on becoming the champions. Clark saw an opportunity there, posting a comment to troll her teammate Aliyah Boston:

""@aliyah.boston you didn't deserve this. I'm sorry," wrote Clark.

Boston had a somewhat quiet season in the Unrivaled League. She made 13 appearances for Vinyl, recording 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. However, she was solid in her final appearance against Rose BC.

Boston took the floor for just 9 minutes and went 4-6 from the field, recording 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks. It'll be interesting to see what the 23-year-old has in store for us during the upcoming season.

