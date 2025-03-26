Aliyah Boston drops 5-word reaction to picturesque marine view from her birthplace

Aliyah Boston has been enjoying her time off after a 10-week season in the Unrivaled league ahead of the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Boston will play a crucial role for the Indiana Fever, whose squad added numerous veterans to bolster their campaign.

Ad

The 23-year-old Fever forward was born in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in December 2001, before moving out of the islands when she turned 12. Since then, her birthplace has remained close to her heart, as she spends precious time there during the offseason.

To unwind and reconnect with her birthplace, Boston went to the U.S. Virgin Islands to spend some time with herself, with a few weeks left before the training camp. On Tuesday, Boston posted a photo of her view of the island, showcasing the tropical nature and blue shore.

Ad

Trending

“Like wow this is home,” Boston wrote on her Instagram story.

Aliyah Boston's IG story

The past few weeks have been hectic for Boston as she played for Unrivaled instead of going overseas to keep herself in competitive shape during the offseason. Playing for the Vinyl BC, Boston played 13 games in the upstart league’s inaugural season, averaging 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, on 9.3 minutes per game.

Ad

Vinyl went to the Unrivaled finals but lost to Rose BC in the championship game to finish as the runners-up.

In her sophomore year with the Fever last WNBA season, she put up 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as the Fever reached their first playoff berth since 2016.

Aliyah Boston expresses love of the U.S. Virgin Islands as she becomes tourism ambassador

Aliyah Boston showed how much she adores her birthplace. In a statement following her appointment as tourism ambassador for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Boston explained how close the islands are to her heart and that she is proud to be from there.

Ad

“The U.S. Virgin Islands mean so much to me and my family and I couldn’t be happier to be an official ambassador for my hometown,” the Fever forward said.

“I’m very proud of where I’m from and it’s really special to be able to partner with the tourism board so that we can let the world know that the islands are gorgeous, with beautiful and kind people, and filled with a cultural richness that make them a destination for everyone,” Boston added.

Ad

Her appointment cited her achievements as the 2023 Rookie of the Year after the Fever selected her first overall pick in that year’s draft.

She is expected to continue being a cornerstone for the Fever in the future alongside star Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback