Aliyah Boston drops heartfelt 5-word reaction after Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell link up for offseason grind

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston reacted on Sunday to her teammates Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell putting in work at the gym ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Clark and Mitchell were joined by the Fever's new signing, Brianna Turner, as the trio honed their skills at the Indiana Fever facility.

In a video shared by the franchise on its social media platforms, Clark, Mitchell and Turner are seen working hard in the gym, all while maintaining high spirits. The video also captures a heartfelt moment between Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on the court.

Aliyah Boston responded to her teammates' offseason work by sharing the post on her Instagram story. The star center also left a heartfelt five-word comment, clearly expressing her admiration.

"My shaylas see yall soon," Boston wrote.

(Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)

Boston, Clark and Mitchell formed a dynamic trio last season, leading the Fever to the playoffs. The Indiana-based franchise made significant strides during the offseason, not only by retaining their core trio but also by adding more talent around them.

The Fever re-signed Mitchell to a one-year deal and bolstered their roster with the additions of Brianna Turner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and DeWanna Bonner in free agency. The franchise also acquired Sophie Cunningham through a trade, further strengthening their roster.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's offseason work

Aliyah Boston wasn't the only one to respond to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's offseason workout. Social media lit up as fans shared their candid reactions to the video posted by the Indiana Fever.

"Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Brianna Turner. Finally starting to assemble the team in Indianapolis. We need everyone in Indy now who isn’t playing overseas," a fan commented.

"These ladies are serious ballers! I can’t wait to watch them play this season. It’s going to be (fire emoji)," commented another fan.

"Kelsey has to be pumped. CC too, but this has to be the best team either have ever been on and KM def been waiting for a min," a fan said.

"At this point I’m just gonna assume CC homeless. That girl BE in the gym," said another user.

The Fever will tip off their 2025 WNBA season on May 17 with an exciting matchup against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

