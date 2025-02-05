  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 05, 2025 04:09 GMT
Aliyah Boston drops heartfelt reaction to Fever signing 2xWNBA champion Sydney Colson. (Image Credit: Getty)
Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston reacted to the team’s signing of two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, the Fever secured Colson in free agency on a one-year deal. This move marks the team’s third major free agency signing in the past week, following the additions of Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.

Boston was thrilled with the signing, expressing her excitement on X (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt reaction after the veteran point guard was announced as the newest member of the Fever.

"Things we love BOW BOW BOW," Boston wrote.
Colson’s addition is a crucial move for the Fever as she provides a reliable backup option at point guard behind Caitlin Clark. Her experience and championship pedigree will further strengthen Indiana’s roster as the team positions itself as a serious contender for the 2025 WNBA championship with its bold offseason acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Indiana reporter Chloe Peterson pointed out the Fever’s next challenge is creating enough cap space to accommodate Colson on the roster.

"The Fever will have to finagle the cap somehow to fit Colson in -- they currently have 66,340 of cap space if you include Jaelyn Brown's training camp contract, and the veteran minimum for Colson is $78,831," Peterson tweeted.

Sydney Colson's WNBA career

Sydney Colson has been a part of the WNBA for over a decade, building an impressive resume along the way. The veteran point guard was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2011 and has played for five different teams in the world’s premier women’s basketball league.

Throughout her career, Colson has secured notable achievements, including two WNBA championships and a Commissioner’s Cup title, all during her tenure with the A’ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces.

Last season, she appeared in 31 games for the Aces, averaging 2.5 points and 1.0 assist per game. Despite her extensive experience, the veteran guard has never averaged more than 5.1 points per game in a single WNBA season.

Edited by Atishay Jain
