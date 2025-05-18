Aliyah Boston drops priceless reaction as $6,000,000 rapper places necklace around her neck

Aliyah Boston helped the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 93-58 on Saturday. The All-Star delivered 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. She anchored the defense that limited the Fever opponents to 26 second-half points.

After the game, Plies, valued at $6 million by Celebrity Net Worth, gave her a glittering necklace. The rapper wrote on X (formerly Twitter) to find “people that deserves the support and support them.”

Boston replied to the generosity and the viral video:

“It’s so fyeee thank you!!”

Aliyah Boston’s eyes widened once she opened the box containing the “bling” Plies gave her. She repeatedly thanked him while looking at the jewelry. After putting it on with help from the rapper, the Indiana Fever center showed off her dance moves.

Boston played a big role in the Fever’s win. She had no trouble toggling between Chicago Sky 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso and 6-foot-3 All-Star Angel Reese. When teammate Caitlin Clark and Reese nearly had a dustup, Boston stepped in between the two rivals to prevent such from happening.

Besides playing pacifier, Boston impressed fans, including Plies, with her two-way performance. She was a constant threat in the post and freed up shooters with punishing screens. The Shawty hitmaker showed his appreciation for her work by giving her the necklace.

Fans react to Aliyah Boston thanking Plies for his gift

With thousands watching the Indiana Fever drubbing the Chicago Sky, many saw Aliyah Boston receiving a necklace from Plies. Once the video went out, it promptly went viral. Fans quickly reacted to Boston’s response to the gift:

“Close up please, can't see what it looks like. Great game today ab, we will collect ALL the bunnies next time”

One fan said:

“You ALL killed today - Congrats girly”

Another fan added:

“You’re so adorable, Aliyah”

@jazz6stringfan continued:

“What’s with all the technical fouls, AB? You’re on pace to get 44 this year.”

@sjdockery commented:

“I saw this on the broadcast and wondered what was happening! Blingggggg”

The Indiana Fever is easily the most popular team in the WNBA. Most were happy that Aliyah Boston had a superb opening game and hoped she would continue playing well. Plies could be one of the regulars to cheer for the team this season.

