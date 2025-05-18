Aliyah Boston drops priceless reaction after finding out $200 penalty for defending Caitlin Clark in melee with Angel Reese

Things got a little chippy between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in their opening game of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday. Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese, while Aliyah Boston received a technical foul. Boston dropped a priceless reaction postgame after finding out she got a tech for defending her teammate.

Speaking to reporters after the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky, Clark was asked about the incident with Reese. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year explained that it was not a malicious foul, but the referees upgraded it to a flagrant one.

However, Boston and Reese also got into it a bit and were called for technical fouls. The Fever center didn't know about it and was shocked to find out after a reporter told her. She couldn't believe it and was beside herself as reporters laughed at her reaction.

Here's the video of Aliyah Boston's reaction:

The good news for Aliyah Boston is that Caitlin Clark will pay the $200 fine, so she doesn't have to worry about her wallet taking a hit. Clark even joked that it was a hefty fine while tapping Boston's hands.

"I got the fine," Clark said. "Don't worry. It's real hefty."

The Indiana Fever got an easy win to open the season, with Clark dropping a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She also had two steals and four blocks, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Boston put up a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds plus five blocks, while Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points. Natasha Howard also had 15 points, with five rebounds and three steals in her first game back as a Fever player. DeWanna Bonner only scored seven points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Caitlin Clark shares thoughts about flagrant foul call on Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark shares thoughts about flagrant foul call on Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)

While some people might get outraged by what happened between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the Indiana Fever guard shared her thoughts on the flagrant foul call. Clark thought there was nothing malicious about using a take foul on the Chicago Sky star in the third quarter.

"Let's not make it anything that it's not," Clark said, according to USA Today's For The Win. "It was just a good play on the basketball. ... I wasn't trying to do anything malicious."

Reese also had the same response after the game, calling it a basketball play, and asked everyone to move on.

