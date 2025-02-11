Aliyah Boston emotional after starring in $39,582,000,000 brand's star-studded commercial ft. Anthony Edwards & more

Professional athletes like Aliyah Boston are constantly facing more pressure than the average human being. That's why Adidas wanted to shed light on this and also show support for their mental health with their latest campaign.

The new ad features young stars like Anthony Edwards, Lamine Yamal, Trinity Rodman, and Aitana Bonmatí.

Moreover, it also included WNBA star Aliyah Boston, who couldn't contain her excitement and took to Instagram to share the news:

"Oooo special appearance in this commercial," Aliyah Boston wrote on her Instagram story.

The Indiana Fever PF/C is one of the latest additions to Adidas' roster, and being featured in this commercial shows she's also a big part of their plans.

The commercial shows several athletes pushing through adversity and listening to their coaches and mentors, who encourage them and let them know they can overcome any obstacle.

Aliyah Boston says Unrivaled will help her game

Aliyah Boston's rise to the top has been steady and impressive.

Expectations were high as the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, but she lived up to them by recording back-to-back All-Star seasons.

Even so, she knows she still needs to work on her craft, and that's why spending the offseason playing in Unrivaled could do wonders for her game:

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Boston said. “Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute.”

Boston, who bulked up ahead of her second year in the league, is embracing the defensive challenge that comes with playing 3-on-3 basketball, knowing that she will have to hold her own against great perimeter scorers:

“I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard,” Boston said. “You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own. We want to play fast, and I feel like that’s how we play in the league anyways. It’s a pretty fast-paced game, so we’re just going to keep doing that.”

The Indiana Fever have been the most aggressive team in the WNBA offseason right now.

They've now reached championship-contending status with the moves they've made, and having Boston take yet another leap in his third season as a pro will only propel their chances.

