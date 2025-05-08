Aliyah Boston ferociously claps back as heckler shades ex-Fever rookie Bree Hall

Bree Hall faced relentless trolling after the Indiana Fever cut her from their roster, but Aliyah Boston came to her defense, fiercely ripping apart a naysayer during a TikTok live session.

Ad

Boston didn’t mince words while defending Hall from a user named Lucille’s harsh remark: “Steph white knew you weren’t worth the team.” Boston, who was already addressing the trolls, chose not to let it slide.

“Lucille, I want you to come to the Indiana Fever workout. I just want you to come sit in the gym and I want you to watch,” Boston said. “Because sometimes when people hate this way, it's because they want to be there. Lucille, but guess what, that check still clears, babe.”

Ad

Trending

In the middle of Boston’s rant, Lucille responded with another jab, attacking Boston this time.

“Aaliyah, you ain’t much better”

At this moment, the duo blocked the user.

“Alright, sorry, now you have to get blocked," Boston said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall grew close during their time together at South Carolina, playing college basketball for the Gamecocks. Given the nature of their friendship, it’s not surprising that Boston came to Hall’s defense, who was picked 20th overall in the most recent WNBA draft.

Aliyah Boston had taken a break from social media

Early in the 2024 season, Aliyah Boston deleted her social media apps, hoping to keep herself away from the constant criticism from “couch coaches.”

Ad

“I have to protect my peace … (Online users) Continue to tell who how you should be playing basketball,” Boston revealed during a press conference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few months later, Boston reflected on the positive impact of that choice, especially on her mental well-being.

“I needed to take that step back so I can make sure that I know what I’m doing," Boston said (via Uproxx).

"I know that I’m confident in myself, my game. And so, it really helped because I didn’t have to worry about what other people were saying about me. I knew that what I was doing was enough.”

Ad

The decision paid off almost immediately for Aliyah Boston. After her May 24 press conference, the 6-foot-5 player went on a rampage, scoring double digits in 15 of her next 16 games.

She wrapped up her second WNBA season posting solid numbers — averaging 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Her All-Star performance played a vital role in helping Caitlin Clark lead the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More