Aliyah Boston finds silver linings in face of adversity as Fever playoff hopes hang by a thread

The Indiana Fever are hoping to make a final push to qualify for the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Their best player, Caitlin Clark, has only appeared in 13 games in the regular season due to injuries. She's expected to return to the lineup soon as she recovers from a groin injury.
Indiana has also dealt with season-ending injuries to three players. Sydney Colson will miss the rest of the season after she suffered a torn left ACL. Aari McDonald has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a broken right foot, while Sophie Cunningham won't suit up for the rest of the campaign either after an MCL tear in her right knee.
Given the hurdles the Indiana team had to overcome, it's understandable why the team has suffered this season. Despite this, All-Star forward Aliyah Boston has remained optimistic as the end of the regular season closes in.
During an episode of "Post Moves" on Wednesday, Boston revealed to her co-host, Candace Parker, about her mindset for the rest of the year.
"Honestly, it's really just about staying bought in, staying together" Boston said (4:06). "I feel like that's always been our thing this entire season. Staying together, being a close-knit group.
"We can't worry too much about games down the line... we have a good stretch ahead of us, but it's just about continue to show up."
Despite the tough season, Boston has remained consistent. She's appeared in 38 games, averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 54.6% shooting.
Even though they are without their best player, the Indiana Fever can lean on Boston to keep their season alive.
Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham had a positive update on her injury
It was a tough blow for the Indiana Fever when Sophie Cunningham went down with an MCL tear in her right knee. She was a heavy favorite by the fans for her scoring and unrelenting effort to protect Clark.
On Tuesday, Cunningham released the latest episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something." She updated her audience on her successful surgery. The guard also shared what the doctor told her about her knee.
“Honestly, real good,” Cunningham said (2:10). “They went in there and everything… Oh, listen to this: They said for my age and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking real nice.”
While the Indiana Fever continues to deal with injuries to its players, hearing a positive update from Cunningham was something that fans needed.