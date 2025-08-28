Aliyah Boston finds silver linings in face of adversity as Fever playoff hopes hang by a thread

The Indiana Fever are hoping to make a final push to qualify for the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Their best player, Caitlin Clark, has only appeared in 13 games in the regular season due to injuries. She's expected to return to the lineup soon as she recovers from a groin injury.

Ad

Indiana has also dealt with season-ending injuries to three players. Sydney Colson will miss the rest of the season after she suffered a torn left ACL. Aari McDonald has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a broken right foot, while Sophie Cunningham won't suit up for the rest of the campaign either after an MCL tear in her right knee.

Given the hurdles the Indiana team had to overcome, it's understandable why the team has suffered this season. Despite this, All-Star forward Aliyah Boston has remained optimistic as the end of the regular season closes in.

Ad

Trending

During an episode of "Post Moves" on Wednesday, Boston revealed to her co-host, Candace Parker, about her mindset for the rest of the year.

"Honestly, it's really just about staying bought in, staying together" Boston said (4:06). "I feel like that's always been our thing this entire season. Staying together, being a close-knit group.

"We can't worry too much about games down the line... we have a good stretch ahead of us, but it's just about continue to show up."

Ad

Ad

Despite the tough season, Boston has remained consistent. She's appeared in 38 games, averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 54.6% shooting.

Even though they are without their best player, the Indiana Fever can lean on Boston to keep their season alive.

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham had a positive update on her injury

It was a tough blow for the Indiana Fever when Sophie Cunningham went down with an MCL tear in her right knee. She was a heavy favorite by the fans for her scoring and unrelenting effort to protect Clark.

Ad

On Tuesday, Cunningham released the latest episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something." She updated her audience on her successful surgery. The guard also shared what the doctor told her about her knee.

“Honestly, real good,” Cunningham said (2:10). “They went in there and everything… Oh, listen to this: They said for my age and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking real nice.”

Ad

While the Indiana Fever continues to deal with injuries to its players, hearing a positive update from Cunningham was something that fans needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More