Aliyah Boston gets candid on stealing one skill from Napheesa Collier

During the Indiana Fever's media availability on Wednesday, Aliyah Boston got candid on the idea of stealing one skill from Napheesa Collier. When asked about which skill she would steal from any WNBA player, the Fever star highlighted Collier's fadeaway jumper ability as her pick:

"I'd steal... a fadeaway jumper from Phee."

Napheesa Collier has a smooth fadeaway jumper that allows her to create space and make shots. The ability was on display during the 2024 WNBA Finals when the Minnesota Lynx star nailed a tightly contested fadeaway in overtime to secure the Game 1 victory against the New York Liberty.

Aliyah Boston is set to start her third season in the WNBA after concluding the 2024 season with averages of 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. The two-time All-Star shot 52.9% from the field, including 26.9% from beyond the arc, as the Indiana Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Aliyah Boston compliments Caitlin Clark's physical transformation

Talking with reporters during Wednesday's media availability, Aliyah Boston complimented the physical transformation that Caitlin Clark underwent during the WNBA offseason.

When asked about what the biggest difference in Clark compared to the previous season, Boston highlighted the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's muscles, insisting that it will help her offensive game.

"I feel like everyone talks about it," Boston said. "I've seen it on social media too. Caitlin has some strong muscles — don't tell her I said that. Don't mention that. But I think her strength.

"She gets in the paint and she's able to bully her way in and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks about her 3-point shooting; we've all seen her passing, but I think her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball, I think it's gonna be great this year too."

Caitlin Clark took some time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the WNBA in her rookie campaign. However, with Clark settled in, the Indiana Fever are among the favorites to be championship contenders.

Clark is coming off a historic rookie campaign, having broken multiple records throughout the season. Fans are excited to see her performance in her sophomore year, along with the reformed Indiana roster.

The Fever will officially kick off their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 16. However, fans will get to see them in action on Friday during their preseason matchup against the Washington Mystics.

