Aliyah Boston gives sneak peek of practice with Lexie Hull and new Fever coach with heartfelt 5 word reaction 

With Unrivaled on pause ahead of Super Bowl 59, Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull took time to practice with new assistant Keith Porter. Boston and Hull are both part of Unrivaled, with the former playing for Vinyl BC and the latter representing Rose BC.

Boston and Hull linked with Porter in Miami, the Unrivaled's host city. The trio made the trip to the Hurricanes for their session. Boston shared a sneak peek of their morning with a heartfelt five-word caption, saying:

"Morning practice with the best."

Boston's IG story with Hull and new Fever coach

Porter joined the Fever's coaching staff from Connecticut with coach Stephanie White in December as director of player development. He's already working closely with the team's younger players, including Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, and Caitlin Clark.

Trending

The Fever's young core enters next season with greater expectations after leading the franchise to a playoff run last year following an eight-year drought. They overturned a 1-9 start to finish 20-20. Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark lost to Stephanie White and Keith Porter's Sun team in the first round of the playoffs.

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull's Unrivaled seasons so far

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are among two of the three Indiana Fever players in action at Unrivaled. Katie Lou-Samuelson is the third player from the franchise on one of the teams in the 3x3 league. Boston plays for the Vinyl BC, who are 2-4 after six games, while Hull plays for Rose BC, who are 3-4.

Boston has had a subpar season in her Unrivaled debut. She averages only 8.3 minutes per contest, scoring 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. She has yet to rediscover her rhythm and consistently play to her potential. Meanwhile, Hull has been tremendous for Rose BC.

Coming off the bench, Hull has averaged 6.1 ppg and 2.3 rpg in 8.6 mpg. Her intangibles have been on display during the tournament and made her an integral member of her team. Hull has had a few breakout games, too.

The duo will be in action next week during Unrivaled's 1v1 tournament. Katie Lou-Samuelson will also partake in the matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback