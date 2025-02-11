Aliyah Boston gloats about her off-hand finish with 3-word reaction after 1-on-1 loss in Unrivaled 

Aliyah Boston failed to advance in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament on Monday night against Kahleah Copper. Boston was matched up against one of the game's best scorers and was at a disadvantage due to Copper's speed. Nevertheless, the Vinyl BC star was proud of her performance, especially a left-handed finish.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Boston shared her lefty layup against Copper. She powered through her opponent to get the tough basket and earn the 6-4 lead. However, the Rose BC star managed to get the lead back with a 3-point shot and finished it off with back-to-back makes for the 11-6 victory.

"Basically a lefty," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @aliyah.boston on IG)

Aliyah Boston went 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-1 from the free throw line in her loss to Kahleah Copper. Boston also had eight rebounds as she failed to advance to the second round of Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament.

Copper is set Allisha Gray in the second round, while Boston waits out for the 3-on-3 games to resume. The winner of the 1-on-1 tournament is set to take home $350,000, with Arike Ogunbowale the likely favorite to win.

There was already a shocking result in the first round, which has been severely affected by injuries. Co-founder Breanna Stewart, who was one of the four No. 1 seeds, was shut out by Aaliyah Edwards 12-0 in the final 1-on-1 game on Monday night.

As for Boston's Vinyl BC, they are currently fourth in the standings with a 2-4 record. They have lost four in a row after starting the season with two wins in Week 1. They are set to face Rose BC on Feb. 18 live on TNT and streamed on Max.

Aliyah Boston shares what Unrivaled will help her with

In addition to being an analyst on women's college basketball this offseason, Aliyah Boston signed to play in Unrivaled. Boston spoke to the Indianapolis Star ahead of the league's inaugural season last month and shared the benefit of playing there before her third year in the WNBA.

"I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard," Boston said. "You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own.

"We want to play fast, and I feel like that’s how we play in the league anyways. It’s a pretty fast-paced game, so we’re just going to keep doing that," she added.

The Indiana Fever was one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA last season. If Boston can improve her defense this year, the Fever could fulfill their potential of possibly winning the championship.

