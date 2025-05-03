Aliyah Boston gushes over Bree Hall's first pictures in Indiana Fever jersey: "Face card is so lethal"

On Friday, Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston pushed over Bree Hall's first pictures in Indiana Fever colors. Indiana selected the 21-year-old as the 20th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft. Hall and Boston were teammates in college and will suit up for the same team once again.

In an Instagram post sharing her first photoshoot with her new team, Hall posed in Fever threads as she looks set to begin her new journey. Captioning the post with a short note, the two-time NCAA champion wrote:

"New location unlocked 💙📍."

Fellow USC Gamecocks alumnus Aliyah Boston reacted to Hall's first pictures in a Fever jersey. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year commented on the post before resharing it on her story.

"BRO YOU LOOK GOODTTTT😍😍," she commented on the post.

"Face card is so lethal tho," she wrote, resharing the post on her story.

Aliyah Boston shows love to Bree Hall on Instagram

Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall were teammates for two seasons at USC, winning the 2022 NCAA championship together. They defeated the UConn Huskies to clinch the title that season and Boston was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Hall won another NCAA championship last term, defeating her new teammate Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

Aliyah Boston shares her excitement over a "fresh start" this season as the Fever eye their second WNBA crown

During a recent press conference, Aaliyah Boston spoke on the Fever's chances, sharing her excitement over a "fresh start."

The 23-year-old discussed various topics with the media, including her expectations for the team this season. Boston said:

"I'm excited, I think having a fresh start in a sense has been really great for us, and just being able to practice and work out the way we have been, it really shows what we are capable of, and so I am excited to get started," she said.

The Fever have added some big names to their roster during the offseason as they are looking to balance their young squad with much-needed experience. The team also has a new head coach in Stephanie White and looks like a title contender this year.

