Aliyah Boston honors Indiana Fever fans' unwavering love and support

For two years, Aliyah Boston has played for the rabid hoops fanbase in Indiana. Just as her basketball career has flourished in the Hoosier State, her relationship with the fans has also grown stronger with the passage of time.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever posted a sound bite from Boston on their official Instagram page. In this sound bite, which comes from a Boston appearance on local TV station WTHR, Boston reciprocates the love that Indiana fans have shown her:

"We come out here and we compete not just for ourselves but for you guys, because you pour so much attention, so much love on this Fever squad," Boston was quoted as saying.

Since arriving in 2023, the 6-foot-5 forward has been a prolific force for the Fever. That year, Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, picking up All-Star recognition and the 2023 Rookie of the Year award to boot.

Even as Caitlin Clark joined the Fever in 2024, Boston continued to shine, making the All-Star team for a second consecutive year. Thanks to Boston's consistent play and Clark's extraordinary impact, the Fever booked their first trip to the playoffs in eight years.

In her third year with the Fever, Boston will get to soak in the wisdom of newly acquired veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The improved balance of the Fever roster makes them an even bigger playoff threat in the 2025 season.

Aliyah Boston expresses excitement for Fever's 2nd round pick: "Let's get it"

Aside from the veterans that the Fever picked up in the offseason, the team also dipped into the talent pool available in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In the case of one Draft pick, Boston took to social media to express her excitement at possibly getting to play with the rookie selected.

The first time that the Fever got to select in the Draft was in the second round with the 19th overall pick. The Fever front office decided to go with 6-foot-2 forward Makayla Timpson, who averaged 17.5 ppg and 10.6 rpg in her final season with Florida State. After the Fever drafted Timpson, Boston posted this Tweet:

"Makayla welcome to the fever!! Let's get it!!"

In all likelihood, Boston also celebrated the very next pick by Indiana. With the 20th pick, the Fever selected Bree Hall, Boston's former teammate on South Carolina's 2022 national championship squad.

