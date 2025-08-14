Aliyah Boston joins Fever legend and Dawn Staley in calling for MVP recognition for $249,244 star dominating in Caitlin Clark's absence: "Undeniable"

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston had high praise for All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell, crediting her for stepping up during the team’s injury struggles, which left them without point guards. Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a groin injury, while Aari McDonald and Syd Colson both suffered season-ending injuries.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Post Moves,” Boston and co-host Candace Parker discussed Mitchell, the Fever’s highest-paid player this season at $249,244, and why she belongs in the MVP conversation.

“I think her focus and just all the work that she's continued to put in, … definitely she needs to be in those (MVP) conversations because when you think about it, her importance to the squad, the numbers she's putting up, it's undeniable,” Boston said.

The All-Star center also commended Mitchell’s growth as a playmaker and decision-maker while shouldering heavy pressure.

“What's also standing out too is Kelsey's assist numbers are also going up,” Boston said. “When you look at it, she's passing that ball. Why? Because all the teams are like, 'Okay, we got to get the ball out of her hands,' and she's doing a great job of finding everyone.

“So it's like you got to pick your poison (as) Kelsey's scoring that ball at such a high level.”

In 20 games without Clark this season, Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 20.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds, slightly above her season averages of 20.0 ppg, 3.2 apg and 2.0 rpg.

Several WNBA legends, including Dawn Staley and Fever icon Tamika Catchings, have recently called Mitchell an MVP candidate.

Where does Kelsey Mitchell rank in MVP odds?

Despite her standout season and vital role in keeping the Fever in contention, Kelsey Mitchell isn’t a major favorite for MVP, with Indiana sitting at 18-15 and sixth in the standings.

Current frontrunners come from top-five seeds, with Napheesa Collier (-400, Minnesota Lynx), Alyssa Thomas (+300, Phoenix Mercury) and A’ja Wilson (+2000, Las Vegas Aces) leading the pack. The Lynx, Mercury and Aces are No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

However, according to ESPN Bet, Mitchell is in the mix for WNBA Finals MVP at +6600 odds. Her teammate Caitlin Clark is at +1500.

