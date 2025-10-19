“Aliyah Boston living rent free in A’ja’s head”: Fans erupt as A’ja Wilson seemingly shades Fever star with “special whistle” jab

WNBA fans were unhappy with A’ja Wilson after she seemingly shaded Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston. Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship in the last four seasons, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.The team had defeated the Indiana Fever in a nail-biting semifinal series, booking its place in the finals. Wilson and Boston faced each other in the paint throughout the series, making for an interesting matchup. Speaking to the media during the semifinals, Wilson called out Boston for suggesting that she get a “special whistle.”Wilson seemingly hasn’t lived down the comment even after winning the championship. On Saturday, X account @YeahItsAhNo shared a screenshot of Wilson’s Instagram story in which the four-time MVP seemingly made another reference to Boston’s alleged “special whistle” claim.Fans reacted to Wilson’s story, suggesting that Aliyah Boston was living in her head. Some fans suggested that Wilson was still bothered by Boston’s comments despite winning it all with the Aces. Here are the most notable reactions on X:“Ab living rent free in A'ja head,” one fan said.Redpillbeaner @RedPillBeanerLINK@YeahItsAhNo Ab living rent free in aja headCancun Dani🍹 🇵🇷 @danisnow27LINK@YeahItsAhNo Lmaoo this how yk AB got in her head even after winning she’s still thinking about what AB said. 😩Plus it ain’t like AB lied.Paul Wilson @Blacklib1978LINK@YeahItsAhNo how we know AB didn't lieStrawberry32 @Strawbrry32LINK@YeahItsAhNo At least she knows that she’s the only one who has that special whistle! 😗baskvolley @hoopvolleyLINK@YeahItsAhNo People have been talking about her special whistle for a long time but AB's words got into her head and never leftAliyah Boston was stellar in the semifinal series against Wilson and the Aces, averaging 12.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in five games. Meanwhile, Wilson recorded 24 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston received her first All-Defensive honor in 2025Aliyah Boston was one of the Fever's most reliable players in what was a difficult season for the team amid numerous injury issues. She played 44 games, averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.The Fever star was also key on the defensive end and was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive second team for her solid contributions. With Boston slowly becoming one of the best defenders in the league, her semifinal matchup with A'ja Wilson was always likely to entertain.While she was undoubtedly key during the regular season, Boston was also crucial in helping Indiana take the Aces to five games in the semifinals. When the Fever is at full strength next season, it could feature a core of Caitlin Clark, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. A star-studded core that could surprise many.