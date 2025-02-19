Aliyah Boston makes feelings crystal clear on Caitlin Clark's $249,244 running mate as massive factor for Fever - "No one can contain her"

Aliyah Boston believes the Fever made a massive decision by bringing back Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark's running mate, in free agency. Mitchell signed a $249,244 contract, and Indiana retained its core with her, Boston, and Clark. This helped the team's offense attain a top-three rating during a 20-20 season.

Ad

Mitchell was the leading scorer on the team. She averaged 19.2 points, shooting 46.8%, including 40.2% from 3. With Clark attracting defenders, it was essential for the Fever to have Mitchell on the team. Her ball-handling and scoring prowess made her a legitimate threat to the opposing team's best defenders, easing the pressure off Clark.

Mitchell was just as solid in an off-ball role, making her an excellent fit next to the reigning Rookie of the Year. Boston shared an honest opinion on Mitchell's impact on the Fever during her appearance on the "Got Next" podcast on Monday, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Our team doesn't function the way it functions without Kelsey. Kelsey is such an important part to our team. I think No. 1, her speed. There's no one in the league that can contain Kelsey."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aliyah Boston gave a deeper insight into Kelsey Mitchell's ability to get creative with her scoring, which makes her unpredictable. She also said that Mitchell makes her job easier as a post-player.

The Fever needed to re-sign Mitchell this summer. After parting ways with several players from last year, having some continuity around Caitlin Clark was important, especially with the myriad of additions Indiana made in the offseason by acquiring DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, among others.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell cited Caitlin Clark in her first public address after re-signing with Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell could have joined multiple other teams in free agency after the kind of season she had last year. She still chose Indiana Fever despite the team being relatively young and potentially a year away from contending. After re-signing with the team on Jan. 28, Mitchell addressed why she wanted to return and cited Caitlin Clark as a critical reason behind her decision, saying:

Ad

"I just wanted to say, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. Indiana's been my second home since I went pro, this is the only city I know. To see you guys open your arms up to me ... That was a big part of me coming back because I got a chance to meet really great people."

Ad

"Then, I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world. So I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. And I'm here. Let's do this."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark seemed to be 100% on board with the franchise's decision to spend big on Kelsey Mitchell's return. She was at the Fever's facility when the team hosted a tribute for the veteran. The duo shared a warm embrace, showcasing that their desire to play together was mutual.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback