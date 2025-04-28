Aliyah Boston makes feelings crystal clear on Fever vets as training camp tips off: "There's no better feeling than that"

Aliyah Boston is embracing the chance to develop her game by learning from seasoned veterans with a proven track record of success in women’s basketball. The Indiana Fever made impressive strides this offseason, surrounding young stars Boston and Caitlin Clark with the experience and leadership they needed.

Ad

The additions of Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson in free agency brought not only championship pedigree but also invaluable veteran presence, something Boston recognizes as instrumental to her personal growth.

During the Fever’s first day of training camp on Sunday, where the full roster participated, Boston spoke to the media and offered her candid thoughts. She emphasized the importance of having experienced leaders around her as she continues to evolve as a player.

Ad

Trending

"As a player that wants to continue to grow, there's no better feeling than that - is having an experienced vet that has won so many times," Boston said. "Being able to learn from them is amazing."

Ad

Despite the impressive offseason additions, Aliyah Boston’s significance to the Fever remains undeniable. As the team’s starting center, much of their success will hinge on her dominance in the post and defensive toughness. The encouraging part is that Boston fully embraces the challenge, showing no hesitation in putting in the work required to develop and elevate her game.

DeWanna Bonner on leading Aliyah Boston and others

DeWanna Bonner echoed Aliyah Boston’s sentiments, emphasizing that the Indiana Fever’s young stars are eager to learn and grow. The two-time WNBA champion and six-time All-Star highlighted on Sunday how Boston and her fellow young teammates are fully embracing the opportunity to absorb guidance and thrive under veteran leadership.

Ad

"They want the leadership," Bonner told reporters. "So just all eyes looking at me like, ‘OK, DB, what do you wanna do next’ And everybody has been receptive of me being a leader. And I'm just trying to give all the knowledge I can but also save my breath because they’re fast. They run a lot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever are set to play two preseason games before tipping off their regular season on May 17 with a highly anticipated matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The Fever will open their preseason on May 3 against the Washington Mystics, followed by a second tune-up game against the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More