Aliyah Boston playfully reacts to reporter’s misspelling of her name while embracing South Carolina guard's shoutout

Aliyah Boston is one of the most decorated players to have ever suited up for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Yet, despite her prominence, misspellings of her name still pop up from time to time.

Boston encountered one such mistake on Sunday when she noticed a tweet from journalist Chaz Frazier, who had spelled her first name as "Ayhilah." Frazier had shared a clip of South Carolina star Bree Hall giving a shoutout to her former teammate after the Gamecocks' 54-50 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

With grace, Boston pointed out Frazier’s spelling blunder:

"I have never seen my name spelled this way," Boston tweeted. "BUT breezy you know I got you and God is always in the midst."

Hall and the Gamecocks booked their fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four. South Carolina is determined to successfully defend the national title, which it won last year after defeating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Gamecocks also won the NCAA championship in 2022, when a rookie Hall played alongside a dominant Boston. South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49 in the national title game that year, and Boston — who had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds — was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Up next for South Carolina is a matchup with either No. 1 Texas or No. 2 TCU in the Final Four on April 5.

Aliyah Boston makes feelings known on officiating in March Madness tournament

Though Boston is entering her third season with the Indiana Fever, her collegiate spirit remains alive as she looks out for her alma mater.

On the day of South Carolina’s Sweet 16 matchup with Maryland, Boston took to X to comment on the officiating:

"Also I must keep it cute cause my szn coming up...but we gotta keep these calls consistent!! but let me go mind my business," she tweeted.

Despite Boston’s critique of the referees, South Carolina ultimately prevailed over Maryland 71-67 that night.

