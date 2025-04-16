Aliyah Boston raves about Stephanie White's coaching adjustments against Fever in playoffs before first season at helm of Caitlin Clark & co.

The Indiana Fever are gearing up to make a deep run in the WNBA in the second year of the Caitlin Clark era. Together, Clark and Aliyah Boston led them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but this season, they're hoping to push forward.

This year, Indiana will be under new guidance as Stephanie White has returned to her home state. White coached Indiana from 2011-2016 and played for the franchise from 2000-2004.

She has spent the last two seasons coaching the Connecticut Sun and was named Coach of the Year in 2023. She also defeated Indiana in the first round of the playoffs last year.

In an interview with WTHR on Monday, Boston raved about White's coaching ability. She specifically focused on the adjustments that White and the Sun made during their first-round playoff game.

"When we play against Connecticut, her adjustments. The way they started off the game, I remember there were times we were playing and I was like, 'Did the mean to do this?' Then you come back again the second possession, and they really did mean to do that," Boston said

Boston said the Fever entered the playoff series and then had to adjust after seeing what Connecticut brought to the table, but the Sun, on the other hand, already came with a different game plan after playing each other four times in the regular season.

With White at the helm, Boston is confident in their ability to go against these talented teams in the regular season and playoffs.

"Now we come out and we have to be ready to compete, but we also know that listen if things aren't going our way we have a coach at the helm who knows how to adjust," Boston added.

The Indiana Fever have not only added White to the franchise but also brought in WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner in free agency, as well as three draft picks that could make an impact on the roster.

Fever draft Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall to pair with Boston and Clark

The Indiana Fever left the WNBA draft on Monday night by improving the roster with three players who could potentially provide valuable minutes for the Fever as the rookies find their rhythm at the next level.

Indiana selected Makayla Timpson from Florida State and Bree Hall from South Carolina and grabbed Yvonne Ejim from Gonzaga in the third round.

Timpson provides a physical defensive presence to Indiana as she left college basketball with the fourth most blocks last season and was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Hall is also a perimeter defender who took on the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player every night. Her defensive ability helped lead South Carolina back to the championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Ejim is a versatile, strong passer, midrange shooter and post-up player. She will be best served in the third or fourth spots for Indiana this season.

