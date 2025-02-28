Aliyah Boston reacts in 2 words as Gamecocks big Chloe Kitts matches her 2021 feat 

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston took to social media on Thursday to shower praise on South Carolina Gamecocks star Chloe Kitts following her triple-double performance against the Ole Miss Rebels. Boston dropped a two-word reaction as she reshared a post by the Gamecocks on Instagram which highlighted Kitts' triple-double stat line in their 75-59 win.

Ad

"True Swag," Boston captioned her IG story.

Boston drops two-word reaction to Chloe Kitts' triple-double performance (Image: @aliyah.boston IG)

Chloe Kitts recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, a career-high 10 assists and a career-high four steals to clinch the win and improve to a 26-3 record for the season. The feat made Kitts the first Gamecocks player to record a triple-double since Aliyah Boston in 2021.

Ad

Trending

Following the game, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had high praise for Kitts' feat, which was also just the ninth triple-double performance in the program's history.

"It was the hard way. It was really the hard way," Staley said. postgame "It was playmaking; it was determination; it was will. It was Chloe Kitts. Chloe Kitts has this in her, and she couldn't be playing her best basketball at the right time."

Ad

Currently riding a three-game winning streak, the Gamecocks will host the Kentucky Wildcats next on Sunday for their final regular season matchup.

Aliyah Boston reveals her role in Indiana Fever's WNBA Free Agency additions

The Indiana Fever made big moves during the WNBA Free Agency earlier this month, acquiring players including Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown and Sydney Colson while also re-signing longtime star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

During a press conference on Thursday, Boston highlighted the role of the Fever's core players in free agency decisions. She further expressed excitement for the new-formed squad's performance in the 2025 WNBA season.

"Definitely in the loop," Boston said via SI.com. "I think the front office did a great job of including us with who they were looking at, how they thought they would fit with us, which I think is always super important, because when you have a squad like we do, you wanna continue to make sure 'Oh, I definitely think it would be a good fit, or I think it would be a great fit, or maybe not so much.'

Ad

"But I mean everyone at the front office brought and talked about, I was super excited about, and I think we see that now with everyone that we've signed," Boston added. "Super excited for what's to come with the Fever squad, because I definitely think it's gonna be fun."

Expand Tweet

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Aliyah Boston is participating in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 tournament. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 5.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the six-team league as the Vinyl BC stands fourth with a 4-6 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback