Aliyah Boston reveals key advice she gave Caitlin Clark after superstar joined Indiana Fever: "They are not going to give you any calls"

Aliyah Boston openly discussed the advice she gave Caitlin Clark after the star point guard transitioned from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Indiana Fever last year. Clark, selected as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, instantly elevated the franchise’s profile while also playing a pivotal role in expanding the league’s global reach.

Speaking on the NBA Sports "Got Next with Meghan & Zora" podcast, Boston shared how she used her own rookie-year experiences to guide Clark. The two-time All-Star revealed that she advised Clark on handling referees and navigating the intense spotlight of social media.

"I have always been someone that kind of gives advice and give my two cents especially when it come to basketball just because obviously how I see the game," Boston said. "For me this year having Caitlin being a rookie, obviously being a Rookie of the Year (myself) before, know exactly what's going to come whether it's the referees whether it's social media.

During her rookie season, Clark built a strong on-court chemistry with Boston, forming a dynamic trio alongside Kelsey Mitchell. Together, they captivated basketball fans with their electrifying performances.

Boston also highlighted how remarkably Caitlin Clark has managed the spotlight and the constant chatter surrounding her. The Fever's center further revealed Clark's true motivation since entering the league, emphasizing her unwavering focus and purpose.

"I think Caitlin handles that like a champ, she knows exactly what it's going to be," Boston continued. "She also knows she has big name and Caitlin Clark is a huge name that people want to say what they thing, they want to say what she should do.

"When you look at it, Caitlin is just a competitor... The advice I gave Caitlin was... don't worry about the refs because they are not going to give you any calls because that's exactly what they do to rookies... Her think is that she is here to compete, she is here to win, it's as simple as that."

Meanwhile, both Clark and Boston had standout seasons in the WNBA last year, earning All-Star selections thanks to their consistent and impressive performances.

Caitlin Clark has spoken fondly about Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark recognized Aliyah Boston's guidance throughout her rookie season, appreciating the constant advice and support she received. During a media interaction last year, Clark spoke about Boston’s uplifting presence and emphasized their growing chemistry.

"She’s such a positive light in our locker room," Clark said. "She’s been somebody that’s been really helpful throughout my rookie year, obviously having gone through it just a year ago. I think you can tell our chemistry is really coming along. A lot of that has been developed through games, so the more practice we get together, only the better it’s gonna get."

Clark and Boston will reunite on the court when the 2025 WNBA season tips off later this year. Clark will enter her second season, while Boston will embark on her third.

