Aliyah Boston's $226,668 Unrivaled teammate sends public plea with cryptic tweet

The Indiana Fever have been very active in the WNBA offseason and they've added more talent than any other team in the league.

Ad

However, there's still plenty of time left in the offseason, and as such, the players are blowing off some steam and kicking it back while they still can.

Notably, it seems like Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard, who signed a $226,668 deal with the Fever, have made the most of this spare time to crack some inside jokes. Apparently, Boston joked about blocking Howard on social media:

"Y'all somebody tell Aliyah Boston don't block me," Howard posted on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She shared a screenshot of their texts, but didn't provide any context:

"Aliyah! I like that," Howard wrote.

"Yup and you're blocked," Boston replied with a laughing face emoji. "Cause how did he even do that."

It's not clear what they are talking about, but both seem to be enjoying their friendly banter.

Aliyah Boston defends Mississippi State player after JuJu Watkins injury

While Boston hasn't been in the pros for long, she has grown a huge fan base and is already a very respected figure in the WNBA.

Ad

As such, she used her platform to make sure the fans didn't blame Mississippi State's Chandler Prater for JuJu Watkins' devastating season-ending injury.

Prater fouled Watkins on a drive to the lane, and she suffered an ACL injury just a handful of minutes into the game. One user on X put out a post targeting Prater. Boston responded to the post and urged the fans to put themselves in Prater's shoes for a moment:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m usually quiet on Twitter but please don’t start this narrative. What happened to Juju is awful and injuries suck but you don’t know how the opposing player is feeling right now and a comment like this only makes her feel worse than she possibly does. So please stop," the young Fever star wrote on X.

Ad

The plea seems to have worked as the post to which Boston responded has been deleted.

Watkins is now looking at a long recovery, and she might miss next season altogether. Even so, it was just an unfortunate basketball play with no malice, so there was no need to blame the opposing player for that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback