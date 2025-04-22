Aliyah Boston's bf Tre-Vaughn Minott leaves fans inspired with heartfelt words on becoming record label owner

Aliyah Boston became the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft to the Indiana Fever, and now her boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott has done the same in the music industry.

Minott announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he has begun his venture into the music industry by starting a record label. The talented musician plays seven instruments - drums, piano, bass, guitar, acoustic guitar, trumpet, tenor saxophone and the flute.

The name of Minott's record label is called Visionary Sounds.

"Record Label Owner at 24. I seeeeee you baby boi #Visionarysounds," Minott wrote on Instagram.

Minott also added to his post a screenshot of the core values of the company.

Minott's talent in the musical space is also paired with his ability on the court. Like Boston, he played at South Carolina for three seasons before entering the transfer portal and trading his Gamecocks attire for a Portland State Vikings jersey.

The defensive player has found quick success at Portland State, being named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year this season. He's the first Viking to win the award since Scott Morrison following the 2007-08 season.

Aliyah Boston looking for her own Defensive Player of the Year award as she enters third season with the Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston made a name for herself when she entered the WNBA two seasons ago. The South Carolina star established herself as a building block for the Fever, and after pairing with Caitlin Clark, the duo brought the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

However, as Boston enters her third season, the two-time WNBA All-Star is preparing for a bigger leap forward with new coach Stephanie White planning to run the offense through Boston.

The plan for Boston this season is to use her like the Denver Nuggets use Nikola Jokic as a hub on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. White and Boston will tap into the passing skills of the center to allow her not to have to play one-on-one ball each time she gets the ball in the paint.

Aliyah Boston has averaged 14 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since entering the league and will look to boost those numbers as the Fever hope to make a deep playoff run this season.

