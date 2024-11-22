Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 3-word vibe check on Playboi Carti’s new album

Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott is a big music fan. On Friday, the boyfriend of the Indiana Fever star gave his reaction to Playboi Carti’s new album, "I Am Music."

Minott posted a video of him on his Instagram story. He was at his practice at the Milwaukee Panther Arena with Playboi Carti's new song playing in the background. Vibing on the new song, Minott gave a three-word reaction to the album.

"Carti droppin tn," Tre-Vaughn Minott wrote in the caption.

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott's IG story [Pic Credit: IG/@4_realtv]

Minnot is very active on his social media profile and has been trying to make his own name in the music industry. He has his own music production company, 'Tellavision.' He also goes by the name 'Tellavision Minott' on his social media. Recently, he released 'THE VISIoNARY' extended play on Apple Music.

Aliyah Boston joined the WNBA from the 2023 Draft. Since joining the league, she has played 80 games for the Indiana Fever in two seasons.

In her first two campaigns, Boston is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 30.6% from the 3-point line. The Fever forward is also averaging 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott showers love on his WNBA star girlfriend

Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott have been dating each other for a few years now. The couple have been together since their college time when both attended the University of South Carolina together.

Minott has been a proud boyfriend since they have been together. In conversation with 'The State,' Minott told the story of how he met Boston for the first time. He said that there was an instant spark between them.

"You’re making me smile," Minott said blushing. "It was out of nowhere. ... It was, ‘Hey, let me tell you a joke.’ And that’s it. Just from there. We laugh about it every day. Every single day. It was just like an instant spark."

Minott also said that one of the things that he loves about Boston is her ability to inspire people around her and how the WNBA star always remains true to herself. Moreover, the former Gamecocks player also added that Boston also inspires him every day.

"Personally, I haven’t seen anyone with that kind of effect on people like she has. So, just to see that firsthand, it’s just great. She inspires me every day, and I make sure I let her know about it too."

Minott transferred to Portland State Vikings after the 2022-23 season. It was also the same season that Aliyah Boston played with the University of South Carolina for the last time.

