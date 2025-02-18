Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott gives 2-word shoutout to 6-foot-8 teammate amid stellar season

Aliyah Boston is one of the WNBA's rising stars, and she's also showcasing her talents on Unrivaled. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, is still in college and making a name for himself with the Portland State Vikings.

The Vikings are currently No. 3 in the Big Sky, fresh off an impressive 82-71 win over the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday. Following the triumph, Vaughn-Minott took to his Instagram story to show some love for his teammate Terri Miller Jr., who's in the midst of a breakout season.

"Mon (my) big," Minott wrote on his story.

via Tre Vaughn-Minott's IG (@4_realtv Insatrgam)

The 6-foot-8 Miller is having a solid senior campaign, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 50.2% from the floor. He had 13 points in just 18 minutes vs. the Bears, and Vaughn-Minott dominated the glass with 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Tre Vaughn-Minott celebrates Valentine's Day with Aliyah Boston, shares throwback picture

Vaughn-Minott hasn't been in the spotlight as often as Aliyah Boston, but he's made sure to honor her throughout the way.

They've reportedly been together for the past four years, and even though they're no longer in the same town, they're still going strong. That was evident again when he shared a wholesome throwback picture with Boston on Valentine's Day.

Aliyah Boston via Tre Vaughn-Minott's IG

The pic shows Boston embracing him and a heart emoji, presumably from when they started dating.

Vaughn-Minott spent three years with the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to Portland State back in 2023. They met on campus, and Boston went on to be the first overall pick in that year's WNBA Draft, earning Rookie of the Year honors with the Indiana Fever.

Unfortunately, they couldn't spend this special day together, as Boston is playing in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with Vinyl BC while Vaughn-Minott is still playing in college, but there will be more than enough time to share in the future.

