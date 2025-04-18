Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott leaves the door open for major hair transformation

Tre-Vaughn Minott, the boyfriend of WNBA star Aliyah Boston, has suggested he's considering a change to his current hairstyle. On Thursday, Minott shared a throwback video on his Instagram story that showed him sporting a wavy haircut.

He also added a poll asking his followers to choose whether to bring the wavy hair back or continue with his current locs. The clip was captioned:

"10 years ago."

Tre-Vaughn Minott's IG story (Credits: @4_realtv/Instagram)

Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott reportedly started their relationship in 2020 and went to the same college, the University of South Carolina. Minott was a center on the men's basketball team while Boston suited up for the women's team. She eventually declared for the WNBA draft in 2023, but Minott chose to enter the NCAA transfer portal and remain in college.

He currently plays for the Portland State Vikings as a senior, after spending three years with the Gamecocks. Boston, on the other hand, plays for the Indiana Fever and won both the WNBA Rookie of the Year and AP Rookie of the Year awards in her first season.

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott opens up about his love for making music

When he's not on the court playing basketball for the Vikings, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, spends time in his bedroom making music. In an interview with the school's YouTube channel in February, Minott talked about his passion for recording music and how it all started for him.

"I like to think about it as two sides of the same person," he said. "'Cause some of the music I make is very aggressive, and it's very like abrasive, and it's hard. And I want people to be like, 'Oh, this is fiery, this is something that hits.'

"I started off in church. I used to play piano, I used to play the drums, bass guitar for church service. Around that time, I was like, probably like 11, I'd say."

Minott admitted that as a young boy, his love for music was far greater than his passion for basketball and revealed how he would skip practice to dedicate more time to making songs.

"I was more interested in music than I was with basketball," Minott said, "and I would skip practice just to go be with my band. And like play the trumpet and play the drums and just jam out."

However, as he got older, Minott started viewing both as compliments rather than rivals for his attention. Last season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 66.9% from the field. As his girlfriend, Aliyah Boston, goes into her third year in the WNBA, Tre-Vaughn Minott is holding down his own in college basketball.

