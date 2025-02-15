Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott showers love with adorable nostalgic pic for Valentine’s Day

Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott have reportedly been in a relationship for four years. The two met in South Carolina as student-athletes for the Gamecocks. When Boston turned pro in 2023, Minott took his talents to the Portland State Vikings.

Despite the hectic February schedule for the Vikings, Minott didn't miss the chance to greet his girlfriend with a throwback photo on Valentine's Day. Portland’s starting center shared the retro photo on Instagram, adding only a heart emoji.

Tre-Vaughn Minott, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, greets her on Valentines Day with a throwback photo on Instagram. [photo: 4_realtiv/IG]

Aliyah and Tre-Vaughn looked quite young in the photo shared in his Instagram story. Although he didn't provide a caption indicating when the photo was taken, it likely dates back to their early years in South Carolina.

While Minott is busy helping the Vikings, Boston is playing for Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled league, based in Miami. Although separated by distance, the Canadian player didn't let Valentine's Day pass without expressing his love for the Indiana Fever star with an adorable throwback photo.

Aliyah Boston sometimes worked out with her boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott

Before they started dating, Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott noticed each other as basketball players, frequently crossing paths at the same practice facility in South Carolina, despite Minott's struggles to play.

After becoming a couple, Boston and Minott would sometimes work on their game together. Even after the former Gamecocks superstar left her alma mater, she continued to support Minott by being a willing on-court partner.

In 2023, a viral clip showcased Boston working out with Minott. Despite her rising status as a WNBA star, she took the time to train with her boyfriend, who had committed to play for Portland State.

The Quebec native had limited playing time in his first season with the Vikings but has since become a key player. This season, he is averaging 7.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Before sharing the throwback photo on Valentine’s Day, Minott made Boston with his performance against Northern Arizona. He recorded 11 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal to help the Vikings improve their record to 15-10.

It appears that Boston's encouragement and support have contributed to Minott's solid season.

