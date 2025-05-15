Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever teammates roast her lazy fit 

Ahead of the new season, Aliyah Boston engaged her Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and DeWanna Bonner in a trivia game. The Fever players were all participating in the "Aliyah Boston Tea Party" show produced by Sports Illustrated. During the game, Boston asked them to name her lazy fit.

"What's my go-to lazy fit?" she asked.

In response, her teammates quickly wrote down their answers on the whiteboard slates given to them. Clark was the first person to finish writing an answer, which she then displayed.

"Dawg out," she wrote.

Mitchell and Bonner also revealed their answers, with the former writing:

"Sweats and sandals"

While DeWanna Bonner gave her answer as:

"Slippers"

Caitlin Clark eventually got the answer correct. However, when Kelsey Mitchell inquired about the meaning of "dawgs out", she gave a hilarious explanation:

"her toes be barking at you watch out"

The group of Clark, Bonner, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston will look to put up a strong challenge to help the Fever improve on last year's performance, especially in the playoffs. To do that, they would need to strengthen their budding friendship and translate it into good chemistry on the court.

Aliyah Boston shares bare feelings on Caitlin Clark's added strength in the offseason

Aliyah Boston took some time to talk about her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark's increased strength this offseason. During an interview with the media at the team's training camp at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last month, Boston said:

"I feel like everyone talks about it. I'll see it on social media. They'll be like, 'Caitlin has so strong muscles.' And don't tell her I said that either. Don't even mention that. But I think her strength, I mean, she gets in the paint and she's able to bully her way in and finish strong at the basket.

"I mean, everyone talks about once again, her 3-point shooting. And we've all seen her passing, but I think her ability to get downhill and really just stay on balance and score the ball, I think it's going to be great this year too."

Last season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, while Boston averaged 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Indiana Fever tips off their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, and the team will be counting on Boston and Clark to rise up to the occasion as well.

